This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The doors of Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) law firm are about to open up to another Suits regular. Per Deadline, NBC's Hollywood-based spinoff of the USA Network smash hit, Suits LA, is bringing back Rick Hoffman as corporate finance attorney Louis Litt for an episode later in Season 1. Assuming the series gets the call for a second season, there's a strong possibility he'll be back for future episodes too to help the cast get "Litt up" from time to time. He's officially the second returning face from the original series to line up an appearance on the new show following Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter, though they, unfortunately, won't cross paths during their appearances.