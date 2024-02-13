The Big Picture Stephen Amell, star of Arrow , will lead a drama pilot based on the original series Suits called Suits: L.A.

Suits: L.A. will feature new characters in a new location and is not a reboot or revival of the original show.

The show follows Ted Black (Amell), an ex-federal prosecutor turned defense attorney.

The Suits universe is expanding with the news that Stephen Amell, the star of Arrow on The CW, is set to lead a drama pilot based on the original series, titled Suits L.A. The show is created by Aaron Korsh, who was behind the original show and a key writer on the series too, while production on the show is set to begin at the end of March in Vancouver, B.C. Suits: L.A. is not a reboot or revival, but rather is seen as a brand extension along the lines of the CSI and NCIS franchises, meaning it will be featuring new characters in a new location.

The new series follows Ted Black (Amell), an ex-federal prosecutor from New York who has transformed his career to defend Los Angeles' elite. As his firm faces critical challenges, Ted must adopt a position he's scorned throughout his career to ensure its survival. He's accompanied by a diverse cast of characters who navigate their allegiance to Ted and one another, often blurring the lines between their personal and work lives. Meanwhile, a backstory gradually unfolds, revealing the circumstances that compelled Ted to abandon his past life and the people he cherished.

Amell recently took the lead in Starz's highly praised series Heels and is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix movie Code: 8 Part II, a project he also produced. He formerly played the main role in Arrow, The CW's popular series that initiated the creation of what is today referred to as the Arrowverse.

What Is 'Suits' About?

Suits was a legal drama series that revolves around the talented but unlicensed legal prodigy Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and the brilliant, successful Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht). The show begins with Ross, who has a photographic memory, landing a job working with Specter despite not having a law degree. The series explores their dynamic working relationship, the cases they tackle together, and the lengths they go to keep Mike's secret from being discovered, all while navigating the cutthroat world of corporate law. Alongside Macht and Adams, the series also starred the likes of Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Meghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex) as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, and Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.

Suits can be streamed in its entirety on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Suits L.A. when it comes to NBC.

