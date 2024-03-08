The Big Picture Suits: LA adds Troy Winbush, joining Stephen Amell and others.

Resurgence of Suits on Netflix prompted development of Suits: LA spinoff.

Ted Black and Kevin navigate complicated situations in the upcoming show.

The world of Suits is getting ready to expand with Suits: LA, the new television series that will bring the drama fans of the original series know and love to a different location. The cast of the upcoming project has recruited Troy Winbush, according to Variety, with the National Treasure: Book of Secrets star preparing to join Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis in the spinoff. If there was a lesson to be learned from the original Suits show, it's that any lawyer associated with the program created by Aaron Korsh will stop at nothing to get what they want.

Suits: LA will follow Ted Black (played by Stephen Amell) as the former federal prosecutor from New York continues to deliver his best work in Los Angeles. With his firm at a crisis point, the lead of the spinoff will have to navigate an uncertain landscape, with the people around him testing their loyalties to both Black and to each other. Troy Winbush's role is currently described as Kevin, a former FBI agent who became a private detective. If the upcoming pilot turns into a full television series, Kevin will become a regular character, considering how he used to be friends with Ted.

Last summer's strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA had major consequences across the entire entertainment industry, pushing back release dates and filming schedules all over the place. But a side effect from the strikes that no one could've expected was the resurgence of Suits on Netflix, with the series topping viewership lists week after week. This second wave of success for the legal drama starring Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams allowed development on Suits: LA to begin. And if everything goes right, the pilot will be turned into a television series, allowing Ted, Kevin and many more characters to grab the spotlight.

'Suits: LA' Will Be the Second 'Suits' Spinoff

Ted Black and Kevin will have to deal will plenty of complicated situations once they're introduced in Suits LA, but the series won't actually be the first spinoff to come out of the world of the legal drama. A series centered around Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) premiered in 2019, following the character after she left the main show in order to work for the mayor of Chicago. Unfortunately, Pearson didn't find as much success as Suits did, and it was canceled after only one season. Hopefully, Suits LA will have better chances at becoming a television success.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Seasons 9

