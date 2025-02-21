We are literally just days away from the premiere of the highly anticipated Suits spin-off, Suits LA. The series takes the show away from New York, where the original series was set, to the West Coast. Here in Los Angeles, Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and the legal minds at the entertainment firm, Black Lane, are working tirelessly to serve the demands of their clientele. Black Lane is an entertainment firm built to cater to the needs of Hollywood's A-listers. It is a version which Amell's Black builds alongside his best friend, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt). Ahead of the show's premiere on February 23, series creator, Aaron Korsh, and one of the show's stars, tease the tone of the series and the cameos to come.

Besides Amell and McDermitt, Suits LA will also feature performances from Lex Scott Davis, who stars as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg, who plays Rick Dodsen. As previewed in a previously released trailer, the upcoming show will see Dodsen and Rollins battle it out for who emerges as head of entertainment at Black Lane. Speaking about what audiences might expect when the series finally premieres, Korsh teases celebrity cameos to Entertainment Weekly, teasing "real actors playing versions of themselves." Korsh's comments read:

"These are entertainment lawyers, so they have entertainment clients. And much of the time, those clients will be real actors playing versions of themselves. A large part of the fun of the show is seeing real actors play versions of themselves and give you a peek behind the curtain into what life is like for people struggling to make it in our industry. Sometimes their cases will be silly, and sometimes they'll be serious. Usually, there'll be an emotional component underlying the case."

Greenberg's character seems set to bring a lot of tension to office politics. Teasing what audiences might expect from Suits LA, the actor uses another showbiz show to make an illustration. "It's like Entourage," he says. "Not like the party stuff of Entourage, but the dealmaking of Entourage meets the world and the tone of Suits." The actor goes on to tease the area where his character seems poised to strive, adding, "And there's a little Mad Men office politics in there. It's cool." Running from 2004 to 2011, Entourage followed the efforts of Vince Chase to navigate the LA scene with his agent and close friends, with the show featuring a ton of celebrity appearances, including Peter Dinklage and Mark Wahlberg.

Ted Black Will Be a Complex Character To Follow