It could be both a blessing and a curse when developing a spinoff for a highly successful show such as Aaron Korsh's 2011 legal drama, Suits. After a successful resurgence on the streaming platform, Netflix, by the original, a Hollywood-set spinoff, Suits LA, soon became the talk of the town. Starring an entirely new main cast, with new stories and set quite some distance away from New York. The spinoff series has not been able to escape sometimes scathing criticisms and comparisons to its predecessor. One of its main cast members, Bryan Greenberg, who plays Rick Dodson, has weighed in on these comparisons and the actor seems to grasp where they come from.

"I think it's fair!" Greenberg says to NDTV regarding the comparisons to the original series on social media. He adds, "But you know, just give us some time. That's all I'm asking of the audience. Let us settle in. The audience is starting to understand that we are doing something different. I think we, as actors, are starting to fall into our roles. I think the writers are doing the same. I think we're finding it and it's great." Greenberg is right. The show needs some time to breath, and it is already improving by the episode. The inclusion of fan-favorite characters such as Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter will only aid the series in finding its feet eventually.

'Suits LA' Has Its Own Unique Story To Tell