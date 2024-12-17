We are counting down the days till February 23, as the entirety of the legal drama fanbase for Suits eagerly awaits the return to the world of legal drama with its upcoming spin-off, Suits LA, led by Arrow's Stephen Amell. In the new show, Amell will play a former New York prosecutor, Ted Black, who leaves behind his previous life to come to the West Coast and establish a law firm that caters to and represents Hollywood’s most elite names. Gabriel Macht, who portrayed Harvey Specter in the original series, is set to return in a recurring capacity at some point. Suits LA is also poised to see some sneaky cameos from some of Hollywood’s biggest names, possibly including Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

Fresh off enjoying a villainous role in Ridley Scott's imperial Roman epic, Gladiator 2, Amell explains exactly how Washington will feature in the upcoming legal drama and how he could make an appearance at some point. The actor explains that the Oscar winner is one of the many A-list actors on Ted Black's client list. It's an impressive list that also includes Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Leonardo DiCaprio, with Washington giving his permission for a likeness of him to be used in a photograph that features Amell's character. Amell's comments read:

"Denzel, open invitation [to cameo], you heard it here first... [Washington giving permission to use his likeness] is a good sign, but I think [the jump from] photo to cameo is a stretch."

The 'Suits' Universe Knows How to Lure Big Names

While the world of the original series saw the lawyers there caught in murky corporate waters most of the time, Suits LA and Hollywood is likely to prove to be just as murky or even more. While the show will most certainly prove to have a heavy dose of fictional celebrities, having the likes of real life celebrities like Washington mentioned is certain to give a bit of authenticity to the line-up. The Suits universe is not averse to having real-life celebrities coming on for cameos, as the likes of Michael Phelps and Charles Barkley did make appearances. However, Harvey Specter's most prized client, Michael Jordan, never made it on-screen.

Besides Amell's Black, Suits LA will also feature his fellow legal associates, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), and Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg). Original creator Aaron Korsh returns to develop the new series. While Macht is set to reprise his role, it would be interesting to see who else from the original show gets to appear in the upcoming spin-off. Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, had previously spoken about returning to a role that helped establish his career, saying:

“I’m happy that I’ve had the experience, happy that I now have the chance to unpack it a little bit, happy that the fans are getting another version of Suits, and very happy that they get a little piece of Harvey Specter along with it. It’s great. And if one day, they ask anyone else to come along and if it feels like the right fit, then maybe we do it. But truthfully, I’m more than happy to keep that character exactly where he is. I think it ended in a perfect place."

All seasons of Suits are available to watch on Netflix. Suits: LA will premiere on February 23, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Your changes have been saved Suits LA Release Date February 23, 2025 Cast Stephen Amell , josh mcdermitt , Lex Scott Davis , Bryan Greenberg , Troy Winbush , John Amos , Victoria Justice , Kevin Weisman Seasons 1 Creator(s) Aaron Korsh Network NBC Expand

