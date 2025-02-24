Suits LA has finally premiered, and the new legal drama did not waste any time before dragging us into muddy waters. While the original show, Suits, began its run showing off the love between its main characters, in Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), its spinoff has gone an entirely different way. It kicks off with Stephen Amell, who plays Ted Black, and Josh McDermitt's Stuart Lane at each other's throats, with Stuart cutting Ted out of a merger. A betrayal that hurt even more given that it was struck with Ted's ex-girlfriend. With heat coming at audiences pretty fast, eyes turn towards what comes next.

Ted and Stuart's Clash is Only Just Beginning

Suits LA Season 1, Episode 2, titled "Old Man Hanrahan," will premiere next Sunday on NBC, and ahead of the show's return, a newly released sneak peek showcases new facets of this already intense rivalry. The clip begins with Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg) coming face to face with what it means to betray Ted, as he is ordered by Stuart to poach one of Ted's big clients. Stuart's demand means that he will have to clash once more with Ted's new lieutenant, Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), and she is no pushover. In the corner of Black & Associates, Ted and Rollins now have to strategize on how they might equally hit back at the jabs being thrown by Railsback Lane. It's still early doors, but it's getting intense.

Besides the drama in his professional life, Suits LA seems very much prepared to explore the darker parts of Ted's life. In the show's pilot episode, Ted's strained relationship with his father, played by Matt Letscher, being a major focus. His brother, Eddie (Carson A. Egan), seemed like a terribly needed comfort blanket. However, the show revealed that he was dead, and Ted was only conversing with him consciously to find some solace. Amell previously discussed his new character's moments of vulnerability, saying, “Behind closed doors, there’s a version of Ted that he does not let anyone see, and that’s, for me personally, the most interesting part of the character.”

Ted's decision to keep his more vulnerable side hidden might be for the best, especially when one considers what he has undergone so far. Having built Black Lane alongside his friend, Stuart, it came as a shock that Stuart would betray him after 15 years of working together. If, without showing many frailties, Stuart plans and executes such an effective move, what happens to Ted if he were alot more vulnerable? But one need not worry, as it does not seem like Ted will change anytime soon, and he will most certainly hit back at Stuart where it hurts. “He’s willing to go far, but he does like to stay within the parameters of the law,” Amell said previously.

Stay with Collider for the latest updates.