Suits LA has begun its run, and while it has struggled in the eyes of some to separate itself from the original series, Suits. The show still has a level of appeal to it, with its unique feature of having real-life Hollywood stars and figures portraying themselves. The show, which has aired two episodes so far, has already kicked off that trend with the late John Amos playing a fictionalized version of himself in the pilot episode. Next up, The Office star, Brian Baumgartner, will guest star on the spinoff show, and in a newly released clip, he has an odd request for his legal firm.

Baumgartner Would Like to See Kevin Malone "Dead"

Suits LA follows the story of Stephen Amell's Ted Black, who runs one of the top entertainment lawyers in Los Angeles. Leading the entertainment division of his firm is Lex Scott Davis' Erica Rollins, who, in a clip from Suits LA Episode 3, titled, "He Knew," posted on X by DiscussingFilm, receives a visit from Baumgartner. In the meeting with Erica, Baumgartner reveals his desire to separaate himself from his iconic character, noting that its popularity has resulted in him being typecast. Now, he seeks an "Oscar-worthy" role, and he'd like his lawyers to make that dream a reality. How might they do that? All Baumgartner wants is a sitdown with Tom Hanks, one of Black's clients.

Baumgartner's appearance on the show looks set to be part of a continuous trend in Suits LA as the show progresses. As a matter of fact, Baumgartner isn't the only one who will play a fictionalized version of themselves in next Sunday's episode. Patton Oswalt is also set to play a version of himself on the spinoff. Suits LA might not be gaining the traction of its predecessor just yet, but the introduction of some original stars might very well change that. Gabriel Macht has already been confirmed to return as Harvey Specter. Recently, it was revealed that Rick Hoffman will reprise the polarizing character of corporate finance attorney, Louis Litt.

Entertainment Lawyers Need Entertainment Clients