Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Suits LA Episode 4.Suits LA has finally figured out its identity crisis, and all it takes is another TV star cameo and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to make it happen. Enrico Colantoni shows up in Episode 4 to play a version of himself who's gotten into some legal trouble after carving an anatomically correct penis into his neighbor's hedge with a chainsaw. It's a shocking accusation for a man known for being one of TV's best-ever dads, but it proves that Suits LA can laugh at itself, and make the audience laugh at the same time.

Ted (Stephen Amell), meanwhile, has his hands full with more Lester (Kevin Weisman) drama that conjures up more memories of his time in New York. The flashbacks have been a major distraction for the show so far, but this week, they bring Harvey into the mix. He and Ted were good friends in New York, and Episode 4 reveals how Harvey was instrumental in Ted's mobster case.

This week's episode lands multiple laugh-out-loud scenes, plays a few games of good cop/bad cop, and deepens relationships across firms, making for the strongest Suits LA episode yet by a significant margin. If this is what the show continues to be, then we finally have a worthy successor to the original beloved series.

'Suits LA' Has a Sense of Humor in Episode 4

Image via NBC

This week we learn that Rick (Bryan Greenberg) is a massive Veronica Mars fan and is stoked to pick up Colantoni as a client. He is less stoked to work on the actor's criminal case with Stuart (Josh McDermitt), especially when Stuart pressures Rick into a Dungeons & Dragons session at his house in exchange for his help. See, this show does know how to have fun.

The two have to play good cop/bad cop to get Colantoni to admit he'd carved the penis into his neighbor's petunia bushes. It was retribution for his neighbor pranking him for parking in his driveway during a bathroom emergency. The evidence is hysterical, but it also allows Stuart and Rick to get the charges against Colantoni dropped. Unfortunately, that isn't enough for Colantoni. He wants to take down his neighbor because his kids love watching the neighbor's TikTok stream more than they love watching Colantoni's work. Rick splits the difference and offers to get Colantoni a guest spot on his neighbor's next big stream. It's a win — except Rick still has to go to Stuart's for D&D. We can only hope we actually get to see a session, and Rick in the dreaded wizard hat, later on.

More Lester Drama Calls for a Terica Team-Up in 'Suits LA' Episode 4

Image via NBC

Ted arrives at work to the news that Lester's name is being taken off his latest film by the studio. It's an entertainment case, so Erica (Lex Scott Davis) is on top of it, but Ted insists on "helping out," especially when Erica reveals that Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) is the opposing counsel. Naturally, Ted bulldozes the first negotiation, and Samantha reveals she knew she'd lose in court, but not before she exposes every skeleton in Lester's closet and thus tanks Ted's defense in the murder case. The solution? Another game of good cop/bad cop. Ted and Erica successfully "Terica" Lester into agreeing to move up his murder trial. It'll allow Ted to get him exonerated and thus dismiss the studio's claim that Lester violated his morality clause.

Ted files his motion for an expedited trial and pisses off prosecutor Elizabeth Smith (Sofia Pernas) in the process. She knows Ted is hiding something and declares she'll figure out what it was before the murder trial kicks off. So Ted goes to Amanda (Maggie Grace), who is able to prove that Elizabeth used "securing a surprise witness" as a delay tactic in multiple previous cases right after attempting the same tactic in Lester's trial.

The expedited trial doesn't solve the problem of the studio wanting to get rid of Lester, though. When Ted files an injunction to stop the studio from taking Lester's name off the movie until after the murder trial, Samantha drops the bomb that the studio knows Lester has stolen money from the project. It's actually his producing partner, but Ted couldn't allow that fact to become public or Elizabeth would be able to use it for motive in the murder trial. Erica tries to help Ted strong-arm the studio into dropping the audit or risk all of Lester's movies being audited, costing the studio millions of dollars. The studio agrees to seal the audit of the current movie and leave Lester's name on the movie. They're just never going to release it and take the tax write-off instead. Ted reacts with a bluff, swearing that his biggest clients will refuse to work with the studio again if they bury Lester's film. Samantha knows it's a lie, but the studio doesn't want to take the chance, so Ted is awarded a written agreement that Lester's movie will be released — with his name on it.

It's Harvey Specter to the Rescue in 'Suits LA' Episode 4

Image via NBC

Via flashbacks, Pellegrini (Anthony Azizi), Ted's targeted mobster, makes a bold move by coming to Eddie's (Carson A. Egan) diner job, which immediately sends Ted off the handle. It's an intimidation tactic and even though Ted stands up to the mobster, it's obvious that Pellegrini having access to Eddie scares him. Ted isn't the only one who's scared. Eddie tells Samantha what happened and she questions Ted about the risk of his job. Ted promises that Eddie is safe, but the scene also sows the seeds for Samantha's eventual exodus to Los Angeles. She has an offer letter from a firm but says she isn't going to take it because she loves Ted and their life in New York. (And we know how that panned out…)

Luckily, Ted has his homeboy Harvey Specter to help him determine what to do about Pellegrini, as the two apparently play on the same recreational baseball team. Harvey takes Ted out for a drink after their game and tells him that Pellegrini has someone in Ted's office who is leaking information to him. That's how he found out about Ted's star witness and had him killed off. They also had a very Suits-esque back-and-forth about who is Batman or Superman, and I applaud the writers for resisting the urge to drop an Arrow reference into the mix. The final scene of the flashbacks shows Ted coming home to find Eddie and Samantha watching Friends (NBC synergy!). He makes them popcorn and admires the beauty of their tiny family, just so you know how much it's going to suck when Pellegrini ruins everything eventually.

Suits LA continues Sundays at 9 PM on NBC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.