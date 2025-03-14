Suits' Hollywood-set spinoff, Suits LA, has already seen a number of celebrity guest stars walk through its doors, from John Amos, to Brian Baumgartner, and Patton Oswalt, but as promised, there's even a lot more to come. Episode 4, "Batman Returns," set to premiere next Sunday, March 16, will welcome the appearance of yet another guest star in Veronica Mars alum Enrico Colantoni, as the latest to feature as a fictionalized version of himself. A clip for the upcoming episode has been released via TV Line and, while it doesn't show the actor in action, it gives us a preview of his arc in a conversation between Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg) and his boss Samantha (Rachelle Goulding).

"Just the man I wanted to see," Samantha says to Rick just as he's arriving at work. "What do you need?," the entertainment attorney asks, before Samantha proceeds to brief him about a new case, but not before asking if he's by chance a fan of Veronica Mars. From Rick's enthusiastic response, she's come to the right person for the job — Rick confesses his crush on Kristen Bell, the actress behind the iconic teen sleuth. “Are you kidding me? I’ve had a crush on Kristen Bell since — you don’t need to know that,” he quips. When Samantha shifts the conversation to the actor who plays her father, Rick doesn’t miss a beat, instantly naming Enrico Colantoni. He then reels off some of Colantoni’s other notable roles — Galaxy Quest, Just Shoot Me, and the FX comedy English Teacher.

Establishing Rick's knowledge of the subject person, Samantha gets straight to the point. "I need you to get him out of jail." Rick, still caught up in his fanboy excitement, barely flinches. "What did he get arrested for? Being too awesome?" he jokes. But it turns out, this fictionalized version of Colantoni isn’t quite as wholesome as the characters Rick admires. “He carved a sculpture into his neighbor’s hedge,” Samantha reveals his crime before handing Rick the case file for clarity. Given Colantoni’s eccentric behavior, which she describes as "particular," Samantha insists that Rick team up with criminal attorney Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) to handle the case.

Harvey Specter Makes His 'Suits LA' Debut in "Batman Returns"

Image via USA Network

Over on the other side at Ted Black's firm, Suits LA is gearing up for a major moment in its next episode. Aptly titled "Batman Returns", the episode will welcome the highly anticipated return of the legendary Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Harvey's involvement will unfold across a three-part arc, beginning with a flashback for some more backstory before bringing him to the present-day storyline.

While the spinoff's reception has been lukewarm compared to the original Suits, Macht has reassured fans about the show's quality, saying; “A couple of the episodes that I've read are really good. They're right in line. And if you're a fan of the show, you're just going to fall right into it." However, so far, audiences remain unconvinced, but perhaps Harvey's return is exactly what Suits LA needs to reignite interest.

Suits LA 11 7.8/10 Release Date February 23, 2025 Network NBC Writers Aaron Korsh Cast Stephen Amell Ted Black

josh mcdermitt Stuart Lane Creator(s) Aaron Korsh

