Suits is one of the most beloved series of the 21st century, even if it took audiences far too long to realize. Following the show's renaissance on streaming sites in recent years, hype has been extraordinarily high for the spinoff, Suits LA. Set against the backdrop of the glamorous entertainment law industry in the sunny hills of Los Angeles, Suits LA has been at the top of many people's must-watch lists for 2025, with millions tuning in for the opening three episodes.

Alas, reactions to the opening episodes have been mixed, with many confused by some of the storylines thus far and others simply wishing for the good old days of Suits to return. However, many have seemingly forgotten the mixed response the original Suits once had, with time the show's best friend when it came to fan and critical opinion. The same leeway should then be afforded to the spinoff, with the upcoming fourth episode set to be the most exciting yet. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about Suits LA episode 4.

Where Can You Watch 'Suits LA' Episode 4?

You can officially catch the fourth episode of Suits LA on Sunday, March 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will then be released weekly through April 27 live on NBC. If you miss an episode as it airs, fear not, as all episodes of Suits LA will be available to stream on Peacock.

If you don't have a Peacock subscription and will need one for Suits LA's next installment, here's a look at the two subscription plans the streamer has available:

What Happened in 'Suits LA' Episode 3?

The high-profile revolving door of guest stars promised by franchise creator Aaron Korsh was in full force as Suits LA entered its third episode, with The Office alum Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt both playing fictionalized versions of themselves. As well as this, the show's refreshing form of storytelling proved it wasn't going anywhere soon, with the ebbing and flowing between both the past and the present offering a greater understanding of the current challenges facing Stephen Amell's Ted Black and the mysterious history influencing it. The rivalry between Stuart (Josh McDermitt) and Ted took another intricate turn, as the former announced he is playing a pivotal role in the personal life of the latter, with these finer details starting to flesh out the tension for a series that is slowly improving week to week. On IMDb, the episode's ratings via fans have been getting higher at an ever-increasing pace, with Episode 3's 7.3/10 the best of the series so far.

For a more thorough look at Suits LA, Episode 3, "He Knew," make sure to check out Collider's full episode recap.

'Suits LA' Episode 4 Promo

Episode 4 of Suits LA, "Batman Returns," is perhaps the most hotly-anticipated episode of the lot so far. This is in no doubt thanks to the return of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter, who is set for a three-episode-long mini-arc following his star-making run in the original Suits series. Although the return of the charismatic attorney might be portrayed through flashbacks, these trips to the past have been almost as integral to the spinoff as the vicious rivalries in the present, making sure Harvey's presence is anything but wasted. In an interview with Bleeding Cool, Macht spoke of the new spinoff and his involvement, saying:

"I definitely see this as a passing of the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the rest of the cast and crew in this 'Suits LA' universe. I was excited to come back and revisit the world of Suits, and I had a great time with the ensemble of players that are working on that show…and now, moving forward, I'm really focused on my work with Bear Fight and the direction we are taking the brand. Suits LA is in great hands, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the new team shapes the series."

It looks as if, after meeting at a bar in the promo clip above, Ted will be seeking Harvey's help following the terrifying threat of criminals, whilst present-day confrontations risk professional reputations. A synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Ted and Erica confront Samantha over Lester's film, risking his trial. Rick needs Stuart's help with an arrested actor. In flashbacks, mob threats drive Ted to seek an ally."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Suits LA'?

For those looking to plan their calendars around the currently airing spinoff, here's a look at the episode schedule based on all the information we currently know.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday" Attorney Ted Black and partner Stuart Lane are about to merge with a firm run by Ted's ex; associates Rick and Erica vie for positions in the firm, but when the merger hits a snag, Ted, a former prosecutor, must step into a role he holds in contempt. Sunday, February 23, 2025 2 "Old Man Hanrahan" Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness. Sunday, March 2, 2025 3 "He Knew" Ted and Kevin deal with a bombshell about Lester's motive for killing his producing partner; Erica and Leah try to fulfill an unorthodox request for a celebrity client; in the past, Ted drags his old friend Stuart into his mob case. Sunday, March 9, 2025 4 "Batman Returns" Ted and Erica take on Samantha to save Lester's movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial; Rick enlists Stuart's help when a difficult actor is arrested; in the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend. Sunday, March 16, 2025 5 "You're On Your Own" Ted and Amanda attempt to thwart the prosecutor from having Lester's wife testify; Kevin, Rick and Erica discover a problem with Lester's story; in the past, Ted's plans for his relationship with Samantha are complicated by his RICO case. Sunday, March 23, 2025 6 "Dester" Erica and Kevin keep a secret from Ted that could hinder his murder trial; with the case slipping away, Ted turns to an unlikely source for help; Stuart deals with blowback after making a move to strengthen his firm by weakening Black & Associates. Sunday, March 30, 2025 7 TBC TBC Sunday, April 6, 2025 8 TBC TBC Sunday, April 13, 2025 9 TBC TBC Sunday, April 20, 2025 10 TBC TBC Sunday, April 27, 2025