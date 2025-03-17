History is a huge part of the characters' lives in Suits LA. From Ted (Stephen Amell) revisiting his New York days to Stuart (Josh McDermitt) revisiting his professional relationship with Ted, history cannot be ignored. Apart from having worked in the same firm, Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Rick (Bryan Greenberg) have a romantic history. The two used to be involved until they called it quits when professional competition became too stiff. But now that they don't work together anymore, is it time to dive back and explore what could have been? According to the logline below, the Lester (Kevin Weisman) case becomes more complicated in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 5. Meanwhile, romance is in the air, according to a sneak peek of the March 24 episode.

Ted and Amanda (Maggie Grace) attempt to thwart the prosecutor from having Lester's wife testify; Kevin (Kevin Winbush), Rick and Erica discover a problem with Lester's story; in the past, Ted's plans for his relationship with Samantha are complicated by his RICO case.

Love Lives Heat Up In 'Suits LA' Season 1 Episode 5

"First you said you missed me. Then you said you loved me," Rick says in the video above. "I did not say that I love you," Erica protests. "But you thought it," Rick comes back and there is no argument from Erica's side. Working together late at night rekindles feelings they had been trying to bury. Meanwhile, Ted's romantic life heats up as he and Amanda explore their attraction to each other. With Rick and Erica, series creator Aaron Korsh revealed that the show plans on exploring their relationship again after they broke up. He told TV Line what the initial plan was, saying,

“In the original pilot, we had that as a reveal that they used to be together, and they actually end up getting together again in the pilot. But I ended up cutting that scene because I felt like, in classic Suits fashion, it’s better to have them yearning for each other than it is to have them being together. But basically, yes, they used to have a romantic relationship, they don’t anymore, and they’re going to go through the process of deciding if they want to again or not.”

Is the renewed romantic interest bad for Erica and Rick? Is Lester lying to his lawyers' face? Tune in to NBC on Sundays to watch new episodes of Suits LA and find out. Catch up on Peacock in the US.

