Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Suits LA Episode 5.By golly, I think Suits LA has found its rhythm. The fifth episode continues to build on the momentum of last week, opening with an unhinged Ted (Stephen Amell) sex dream. His subconscious is working through his anxieties about Lester's (Kevin Weisman) first day of trial by practicing his opening statement in front of Amanda (Maggie Grace) and Samantha (Rachelle Goulding), which almost leads to a threesome before his alarm goes off. If Ted thinks the inopportune wake-up was the worst part of his day, he is sadly mistaken. The Lester case takes a major dive in this episode as prosecutor Elizabeth Smith (Sofia Pernas) upped her game, Ted loses an important ally, and Kevin (Troy Winbush) uncovers a gnarly truth that could blow the entire defense.

On the bright side, Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Rick (Bryan Greenberg) find a way to work together despite being at enemy firms. There is definitely still something going on between them as they band together to help Kevin, and thus Ted, with a secondary investigation into Lester's version of events on the night of the murder. It's a thin silver lining considering what was exposed in this episode, but we'll take the wins where we can get them.

There's Trouble in Paradise in 'Suits LA' Episode 5

Image via NBC

Lester's day in court has finally arrived, and Ted is ready to deliver a hall-of-fame opening statement (thanks to his sex dream practice, I guess). However, Elizabeth Smith has other plans. She interrupts Ted's opening statement to make a motion for Lester's divorce transcripts after the Los Angeles Times drops a story with his wife (Kristen Hager) about sticking by him. That sets Ted up with a few problems. First of all, his opening gambit with the jury is ruined. Secondly, he needs to know what's in the transcripts that Elizabeth could use to hurt their case. And thirdly, he needs to figure out how Elizabeth even got hold of the confidential documents in the first place. Luckily, he has Amanda to help him figure it out. Unluckily, he gets into a fistfight with Stuart (Josh McDermitt) when he goes to Railsback Lane to try and suss out the leak.

When the gloves are taken off, Ted makes it back to his own office in time for Amanda to say she believes Elizabeth planted the news story so that she could subpoena the divorce transcripts. So the mission changes to finding proof Elizabeth planted the story so they can stop her from getting case-destroying testimony. Kevin isn't able to find the phone records before the team is due back in court, but he isn't the only one missing in action. Lester is also a no-show after he and Ted fight about the ethics of hacking a reporter's phone records. Amanda uses her goodwill with the judge to give the team 24 hours to locate their client and squeeze the reporter.

The hunt for Lester is easy because it turns out Ted hid him to get the extra day to prepare. The move works, but it puts Lester on thin ice with the judge. To make matters worse, the judge allows Elizabeth to use the divorce transcripts even though Amanda and Kevin secure a sworn affidavit from the reporter saying Elizabeth coerced him into writing the story. She uses the transcripts to paint a damning picture of Lester's wife despite Ted's constant objections to the questioning. Meanwhile, Amanda doesn't appreciate the hiding Lester stunt and reads Ted for filth when they finish in court. She wants to beat Elizabeth into the ground, but she won't do it by compromising her ethics. And she has a point. For someone who is so self-righteous about defending people in a criminal case, Ted doesn't have a lot of scruples about bending or breaking the rules. She quits as Ted's second chair, and the two do not part on good or even cordial terms.

Life Imitates Art, or Straight-Up Copies It, in 'Suits LA' Episode 5

Image via NBC

Between hacking phone records and getting fake doctor statements for Rick, Kevin leads his own investigation. Lester's police statement and the story he gave Kevin and Ted about the night his client died are too similar. It feels rehearsed, so Kevin ropes in Erica to help him figure out if Lester stole the story from anywhere. Of course, Erica would never know if Lester lifted it from a script, so she brings Leah (Alice Lee) into the plan. Leah doesn't recognize it either, but she sends Erica to Rick, who has a deeper knowledge of Lester's unpublished works.

The sparks are still sparking between these two as they worked on the case together. Rick is eager to help after seeing Ted and Stuart fight in the office, and Erica is willing to admit they make a good team. Rick instantly recognizes Lester's police statement from one of Lester's unoptioned screenplays. They hand the script over to Kevin, knowing it confirms that Lester is lying about what happened that night. Kevin goes straight to Lester to confront him, and Lester admits that he did kill his partner. We still don't know the exact story, but Kevin has to deal with the fact that Ted is defending a man they know is guilty, which is his worst fear.

Let's Check in With New York in 'Suits LA' Episode 5

Image via NBC

Meanwhile, the New York prosecutor version of Ted is ready to propose to Samantha! We first check in with him in this episode while he's eating lunch with Kevin, asking him to distract Samantha so he can get the setup right. Kevin takes Samantha out for a slice, but they don't make it through dinner before he gets a call from the office. Pellegrini, the mobster he and Ted are trying to put away, has had Samantha's comedian client, who Ted used to impersonate his former witness, murdered.

The audience doesn't get to see Samantha's immediate reaction, but we know the news puts a real damper on Ted's plan to propose. Even though Samantha says she would "marry Ted tomorrow if he asked" when she was eating with Kevin, her client being murdered because Ted went behind her back is not going to sit well. We can start to see how their relationship fell apart now.

Suits LA airs Sundays at 9 PM on NBC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.