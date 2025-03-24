It's true, Suits LA has struggled to recapture the indulgent drama that proved so effectively unmissable in the original series. So far, poor ratings and mixed reviews have left many underwhelmed by Suits LA's arrival, although it certainly seems as if fortunes might be changing if the previous two episodes are anything to go by.

In particular, the most recent Episode 4, "Batman Returns," is comfortably the best yet, with the series' individual episode IMDb ratings consistently increasing across the first four episodes to date. Can that trend continue? Well, there's only one way to find out, and that's by tuning in. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about Suits LA Episode 5.

Where Can You Watch 'Suits LA' Episode 5?

Image via NBC

You can officially catch the fifth episode of Suits LA on Sunday, March 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will then be released weekly through April 27 live on NBC. If you miss an episode as it airs, fear not, as all episodes of Suits LA will be available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

If you don't have a Peacock subscription and will need one for Suits LA's next installment, here's a look at the two subscription plans the streamer has available:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

What Happened in 'Suits LA' Episode 4?

Image via NBC

Titled "Batman Returns," Suits LA's fourth episode was the one we'd all been waiting for, with the long-awaited return of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter to the Suits franchise. The fifth episode also brought together Ted (Stephen Amell) and Erica (Lex Scott Davis), as they team up to find a rare legal victory thanks to some clever bluffing and earn Lester (Kevin Weisman) the right to keep his producer credit on a film. However, with the trial expedited, it looks like Ted's life just got even harder heading into Episode 5 and beyond.

Perhaps the most refreshing change for the recent episode, which many are calling the best of the series so far, was the nigh-on self-deprecating humor the show indulged in. Until now, for a series with such flamboyant suavity set in the world of entertainment — albeit on the legal side — it has been perhaps engaged too often in serious drama, leaving many yearning for moments of levity. "Batman Returns" was full of this, highlighted by Enrico Colantoni's guest appearance, in which he faces legal trouble after shaping a penis into his neighbor's hedge with a chainsaw. Let's hope this trend can continue on, as Suits LA looks to shake off its poor reputation following a stuttering start to life on our screens. For a thorough, spoiler-filled look at Episode 4, make sure to check out Collider's full episode recap.

'Suits LA' Episode 5 Preview

Hold onto your Suits, as it looks as if the LA spinoff is getting steamy in Episode 5, "You're On Your Own." As seen in the short promo available to watch above, it looks as if Rick and Erica are about to have their spark reignited, with Rick saying, "First you said you missed me. Then you said you loved me," and Erica replying, "I did not say that I love you." This is met with Rick's chat-stopping single line, "But you thought it." This clearly sends both of them spiraling mentally, with the potential for this flirtatious tête-à-tête to turn into something physical reason enough to tune into Episode 5. Of course, on top of this, there will likely be more celebrity cameos and a deeper dive into Ted's New York history as Suits LA comes closer to its halfway point. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Ted and Amanda attempt to thwart the prosecutor from having Lester's wife testify; Kevin, Rick and Erica discover a problem with Lester's story; in the past, Ted's plans for his relationship with Samantha are complicated by his RICO case."

What is the 'Suits LA' Episode Schedule?

Image via NBC

For all you budding lawyers out there, scheduling is key. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the Suits LA episode schedule to help you plan the most essential part of your week.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday" Attorney Ted Black and partner Stuart Lane are about to merge with a firm run by Ted's ex; associates Rick and Erica vie for positions in the firm, but when the merger hits a snag, Ted, a former prosecutor, must step into a role he holds in contempt. Sunday, February 23, 2025 2 "Old Man Hanrahan" Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness. Sunday, March 2, 2025 3 "He Knew" Ted and Kevin deal with a bombshell about Lester's motive for killing his producing partner; Erica and Leah try to fulfill an unorthodox request for a celebrity client; in the past, Ted drags his old friend Stuart into his mob case. Sunday, March 9, 2025 4 "Batman Returns" Ted and Erica take on Samantha to save Lester's movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial; Rick enlists Stuart's help when a difficult actor is arrested; in the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend. Sunday, March 16, 2025 5 "You're On Your Own" Ted and Amanda attempt to thwart the prosecutor from having Lester's wife testify; Kevin, Rick and Erica discover a problem with Lester's story; in the past, Ted's plans for his relationship with Samantha are complicated by his RICO case. Sunday, March 23, 2025 6 "Dester" Erica and Kevin keep a secret from Ted that could hinder his murder trial; with the case slipping away, Ted turns to an unlikely source for help; Stuart deals with blowback after making a move to strengthen his firm by weakening Black & Associates. Sunday, March 30, 2025 7 "Good Times" The death of a beloved client brings Ted and Rick back together; Kevin helps Erica with a family matter; Stuart and Samantha clash over a distasteful client; Leah considers leaving the law; in the past, Ted gets news that could derail his career. Sunday, April 6, 2025 8 TBC TBC Sunday, April 13, 2025 9 TBC TBC Sunday, April 20, 2025 10 TBC TBC Sunday, April 27, 2025