Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Suits LA Episode 6.After a rocky start to Lester's (Kevin Weisman) murder trial on Suits LA, Ted (Stephen Amell) finally finds his groove this week, and a latent respect for criminal defense attorneys. However, there is still a high mountain to climb, as Elizabeth Smith (Sofia Pernas) puts together a very convincing case against Lester.

With Lester's life and his entire career on the line, Ted has no choice but to tag in his nemesis to help get Lester's case over the finish line. He also has to confront his prejudice against criminal defense work and the ghosts of his past, as the latest chapter of Lester's case too closely mirrors the final days of Ted and Samantha's (Rachelle Goulding) relationship. While we get a definitive answer about what happens to Lester after the verdict, it's less clear about where Ted and the opposing law firm will go from here after a night of rebuilding bridges.

Ted Leans On His Nemesis in 'Suits LA' Episode 6

Ted makes a very sanctimonious deal about defending Lester after Stuart (Jake McDermitt) screwed Ted out of the merger. There's a lot of bragging about believing Lester, and Stuart being a lackluster defense counsel. Lester admitting that he really was the one who pulled the trigger on his producing partner pops a gigantic hole in that balloon of hot air.

Kevin (Troy Winbush) tries to keep the truth from Ted for as long as possible, but Elizabeth has a slew of convincing witnesses testify, and it becomes clear that Ted is losing the case. He even put Amanda (Maggie Grace) on the stand to show that Elizabeth had a pattern of shady behavior when it came to trying cases. Yes, she did swear off working with Ted in the last episode, but getting the chance to show up Elizabeth is too sweet to pass up! But that wasn't enough to convince the jury to acquit Lester. Ted has no choice but to swing for the fences and put his client on the stand, and Lester swears there is no evidence that can confirm his story.

That's when Elizabeth announces she has an eyewitness from the night of the murder. A bartender working at an illegal party saw the heated exchange between Lester and Simon during her smoke break. Ted confronts Lester and Kevin after the testimony, and is finally told the truth. Lester killed Simon in self-defense, which was the exact strategy that Stuart wanted to use when he first got the case in the pilot. Ted is not stoked about defending a liar, but he knows that he and his firm need the win and goes groveling to Stuart for help. It's another terse exchange, but Ted manages to appeal to Stuart's loyalty to his clients and gets him to help. An all-nighter also allows the former best friends to bury the hatchet and find a loophole that will allow them to change Lester's plea to self-defense.

They use the transcripts from Lester's divorce, which Elizabeth had pushed to be admitted into the trial, to argue for a plea change. The judge allows it because he resents being strong-armed into allowing the transcripts into the case in the first place. Ted puts Lester back on the stand to tell the real story, which is corroborated by the video confession Kevin makes at the top of the episode. Once the jury hears Lester's story and sees the video, they have no choice but to acquit Lester.

Ted's Workaholic Nature Costs Him His Relationship in 'Suits LA' Episode 6

While it's a good day in court for Ted in the present day, things are not going that well for him in the past. The New York flashbacks pick up right where we left off, with Samantha avoiding Ted after his mob boss target has her comedian client killed. She needs some space to process the news, but Ted is desperate to get her to stop being mad at him. That's a tall order when Ted refuses to take responsibility for his part in Cameron's murder.

He exacerbates the situation when he tells Samantha that Cameron was killed because he used his impression of Ted's witness in his act. That's how Pellegrini found him and had him killed. If Ted had more emotional intelligence, he might have realized that telling Samantha that — while she worked on her speech for Cameron's funeral, no less — is not the best idea. She calls him out for being self-centered and oblivious to her needs and then storms out. Maybe they could have worked it out if Ted had followed through on going to Cameron's funeral with her. Instead, he and Kevin bail to attend Pellegrini's arrest. Ted takes a picture of Pellegrini on the toilet when the cops bust in and thinks this will make Samantha feel as giddy as he did. Instead, she feels abandoned by her boyfriend in a moment when she needed him most. To prove her point, she gave him an ultimatum to choose her or the case against Pellegrini. Ted chose wrong, and Samantha not only moves out, but moves across the country — to start a new chapter without him.

Will the Firms Merge on 'Suits LA'?