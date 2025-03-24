Lester (Kevin Weisman) lied and has continued to lie to Ted (Stephen Amell) since he walked into the firm asking for representation when faced with murder charges. A collaborative effort revealed that he had plagiarized his statement from himself and admitted that he had killed his producing partner when confronted about it. In Suits LA Season 1, Episode 6, "Dester," things worsen when the prosecution mops the floor with Ted. According to the logline for the March 30 episode below, Ted is kept at an even bigger disadvantage when Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Kevin (Troy Winbush) keep a secret from him. NBC released a sneak peek of the episode previewing Ted's worsening situation and an even bigger mishap from Stuart (Josh McDermitt).

Erica and Kevin keep a secret from Ted that could hinder his murder trial. With the case slipping away, Ted turns to an unlikely source to save Lester. Stuart deals with blowback after making a move to strengthen his firm by weakening Black & Associates.

Things Get Worse in 'Suits LA' Season 1, Episode 6

The last thing a lawyer wants to hear is that their client lied to them. This can cause a serious break in trust, jeopardizing the effectiveness of the representation offered. Erica and Kevin know how much Ted wants to believe that Lester is innocent. By his own admission, he is not. It might not be as easy as he killed his partner, but he might have had a direct hand to play in it. However, the truth cannot be hidden, and in the video above, Ted struggles to maintain his narrative in the face of a weakening case. "He's in the middle of the trial of his life, and he's losing," a voice says, teasing calamity for Ted and Black & Associates. However, he never lacks a card to play and aims to "swing for the fences." Whether he succeeds remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, tensions escalate from other corners. Black & Associates is involved in war with their former partners, and any sign of weakness is an invitation to strike. Stuart decides to aim for the jugular when Ted is preoccupied with saving his client and company. However, the firm does not lack smart lawyers, and Erica always monitors things. She is seen confronting Stuart in the video above. Things don't seem to be going great for him as he throws things around his office after receiving bad news. Elsewhere, Amanda Stevens (Maggie Grace) and Elizabeth Smith's (Sofia Pernas) epic feud continues, and Amanda seems to be winning.

How do these relationships affect each other as Lester's innocence evaporates? Tune in to NBC on Sundays to watch new episodes of Suits LA and find out.