Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Suits LA Episode 7.With Lester's (Kevin Weisman) trial wrapped up on Suits LA, it's time for Ted (Stephen Amell) to focus on the future. Of course, since this is Ted, that actually means doing a victory lap first. The celebrations are unfortunately cut short when he finds out his client, John Amos, played by the Roots actor himself, has died. (The real-life actor passed away in August of last year, when Suits LA was in production.) Ted joins up with Rick (Bryan Greenberg) for some memorial drinks and hatches an idea to honor their first shared client.

As Ted and Rick bond, Stuart (Josh McDermitt) finds himself defending a Hollywood fixer by the name of David Bowie (Maury Sterling). No, he's not that David Bowie, and yes, that joke is made as soon as he is brought up in the Railsback Lane staff meeting. Unfortunately for Stuart, this David Bowie is less interested in helping him build a defense and more interested in getting Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) to publicly save his reputation. Elsewhere, Erica (Lex Scott Davis) plots to keep Kevin (Troy Winbush) in Los Angeles, and Leah (Alice Lee) faces a career crossroads. Meanwhile, in the past timeline, Ted's all-important case hits a career-altering roadblock.

Ted and Rick Pay Tribute to John Amos in 'Suits LA' Episode 7

Ted and Rick come up with the stellar idea to get John Amos a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a half-dozen Old Fashioneds at the iconic Musso and Frank Grill. The drinks also lead to a hilariously drunk Rick teasing his former mentor and revealing that he misses working with Ted… and Erica. The audience is teased by a mysterious drunken request Rick makes to Erica, but first, he and Ted have to secure that star.

The initial talks are a disaster after Ted exploded on the Walk of Fame rep (Joe Adler) after he admitted he'd never seen Good Times. Rick is able to pull the negotiations back from the brink and get John on the list for a star, but that doesn't stop Ted from exploding on him as well. Another flashback helps Ted realize that once again, he's being an ass. He calls Rick to apologize, and the former colleagues are able to patch things up. They had their moments to remember John by watching one of his most famous episodes of Good Times (the request to Erica); Ted watches with Kevin while Erica joins Rick at his office, and Suits LA pays tribute to their famous castmate.

Kevin Says Farewell (For Now) in 'Suits LA' Episode 7

Lester's trial concluding also means that it's time for Kevin to head back to the East Coast, though Ted leaves the door open for his return any time he wants. Before Kevin packs his bags, Erica asks for his help in tracking down an old friend of her mother's for the older woman's upcoming birthday. It takes Kevin only a few hours to find the missing friend, and the case leads him to meet Erica's mother, played by Crystal Fox. The two hit it off immediately, and Anita tells Erica during their pre-birthday dinner that she could tell Kevin is still mourning his dead wife and needs something to liven him back up again.

Erica decides that giving Kevin a push to stay in LA is exactly what both of them need. However, Kevin can't leave New York because he's still running the investigation firm that his deceased father had left him. Said firm saved him after he got kicked out of the FBI (probably for helping Ted with the Pellegrini case), and he couldn't give it up yet. Is this the last we'll see of Kevin? Probably not. But it does seem like he's saying farewell for now.