After securing a narrow victory in Lester's (Kevin Weisman) case in Suits LA Season 1, Episode 6, "Dester," it was sad to see Ted's (Stephen Amell) victory lap cut short by news of his client, John Amos's death. Played by the Roots actor himself, Ted and his former protégé, Rick (Bryan Greenberg), get together for some memorial drinks in his honor, but soon enough, it's time to get back to the next chain of events. A new episode airs next Sunday on NBC. In Suits LA Season 1, Episode 8, "Acapulco," we celebrate the return of original Suits star, Gabriel Macht, who returns to play Harvey Specter, as he helps out his old friend, Ted.

The official logline for "Acapulco" reads:

"In the past, Ted's mob trial case takes a bad turn, forcing him to turn to old friend Harvey Specter; Erica and Leah's clash over personal time gets the attention of the firm's new head of HR; Stuart calls in a favor from Rick to discredit a witness."

Oh, Yes! Harvey Returns to 'Suits LA' Season 1 Once More

Harvey Specter had a way with drinks in the original series, and that hasn't changed in the spinoff as he and Amell's Ted open this promo, whiskey in hand. "Sometimes, good guys got to do bad things in order to make the bad guys pay," Ted says to Harvey, even as there are scenes of the pair, dressed in suits, seemingly ready to give someone a legal beatdown. Short scenes show Rick and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) not having the best of times, and Stuart seems all set to pile pressure on someone sitting across a table from him. "Suit up. Cause tomorrow we're going to take a flight to New York," Harvey says to Ted, and Mr. Black is happy to hear it.

The logline teases an impending clash between Erica and Leah (Alice Lee). The pair got of to a rocky start in the pilot episode, but since then their relationship has evolved. Davis had revealed to Parade previously, that things do get heated between the two characters. "Yeah, it's such a fun thing for us to play," the actress said. "And I get to do the mean girl thing, which, which is also fun, because I'm not that in real life. And me and Alice, we've gotten an opportunity to be close off screen. And so, although we get to have our banter back and forth, we are definitely hugging each other out of love in between when things get too heated," she added. Will Leah and Erica be able to hug this one out as well?

What brings Ted and Harvey back together again? Who is the witness Stuart is bent on discrediting? Tune in to NBC on Sunday, April 13, to watch "Acapulco" and find out. Episodes are available the next day to stream on Peacock.