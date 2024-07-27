Suits is an iconic series for many a good reason. Bursting with immersive performances, detailed storylines, and enough wit to last a lifetime, the show's initial release saw nine seasons cruelly underappreciated at awards ceremonies. Nevertheless, the series proved enormously popular with fans, who continued to watch re-runs even after the series' finale in September 2019.

After some years off-screens, Netflix officially picked up the rights to the show, and it immediately shot to the top of all the streamer's metrics. With this success came the inevitable questions and calls for a sequel or spin-off, which were finally answered when it was officially announced that Suits: LA would be entering production soon. With that in mind, and with more details being released regularly, here is a look at everything we know about Suits: LA so far.

When is 'Suits: LA' Coming Out?

Image via USA Network

After an official Pilot episode impressed NBCUniversal executives, the green light was given to produce a full season of Suits: LA. As yet, a full release date is not known, although the spin-off was not included in the 2024-2025 schedule for NBC. With production on the full season yet to complete, it may be some time until we learn of a debut date. Nevertheless, given the green light on production and the swiftness with which it will likely take place, it is possible that Suits: LA could arrive as early as Fall or even Summer 2025.

Where Can You Watch 'Suits: LA'?

Image via USA Network

Suits: LA, as an NBCUniversal production, will be available to watch live on NBC. However, if you can't watch the debut as it airs, streaming will also be available via Peacock as is customary for NBC shows.

The original Suits has found somewhat of a renaissance recently thanks to its addition to Netflix. Officially, the series has become the most-watched series on the streamer of all time, even beating the likes of Wednesday and Stranger Things. You can watch all episodes of Suits on the platform right now.

Is There a Trailer For 'Suits: LA'?

Understandably, given the early production status of the whole series, a trailer for Suits: LA is yet to be announced. However, a still from the recent Pilot production has been released, showcasing Stephen Amell's Ted Black sitting pensively at his desk.

What is 'Suits: LA' About?

Image via USA Network

Of course, with plenty of time still to go until Suits: LA arrives on our screens, there are plenty of plot details currently unavailable. However, an intriguing logline has been revealed that showcases the overarching structure of the spin-off, suggesting that the series will be tonally and contextually similar to its predecessor, but feature a brand-new story that swaps the mundane corporate law of the original for the glitz and glamour of criminal and entertainment law in the shiny landscape of LA.

The official logline for Suits: LA details that former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black "has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Who is in the Cast For 'Suits: LA'?

Close

A full cast list is unlikely to be released just yet, especially given that only the production of a Pilot episode has been completed, leaving plenty of other singular or recurring characters to be introduced. Nevertheless, some names have been announced, starting with the series' lead, Ted Black, played by veteran actor Stephen Amell. Once a powerful East Coast lawyer, Black arrives in the sunshine of LA to craft his own legal empire. Amell's filmography is nothing short of remarkable, with the talented actor best known for roles in the likes of Arrow and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Alongside Suits: LA, Amell is also starring as Tracy in the upcoming Cliff Dorfman project, 86. Black's partner in crime, or rather in the prevention of it, is Stuart Lane, the self-absorbed other half of Black Lane Law. Stuart is played by Josh McDermitt, best known for his 128 episodes as Eugene Porter in The Walking Dead.

Other notable names attached to the spin-off so far are Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, Troy Winbush as Kevin, Alice Lee as Leah, Rachelle Goulding as Samantha, Kevin Weisman as Lester Thompson, Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor, and Lex Scott Davis as the hungry young lawyer Erica Rollins. Potential reprisals of roles from the original Suits are as yet unknown, although Scott Davis herself may have hinted at the possible return of some fan-favorite faces throughout Suits: LA. In a conversation with People, Scott Davis said, "Maybe there will be some sort of rollover from the original cast. It's not impossible."

Of course, given the shift into the world of entertainment law, there comes a greater opportunity to cast guest stars. This is already proving evident with the confirmation that the legendary John Amos of Coming to America and Good Times will appear as himself in the series. Any other celebrity cameos in Suits: LA are as yet unknown, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if and when any are announced.

Who is Behind 'Suits: LA'?

Image via USA Network

Writer and creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, is back to helm the franchise in Suits: LA, providing a level of consistency required to maintain the high standards the show has set for itself. An unknown number of episodes are set to be directed by Victoria Mahoney, with executive producers on the show including the likes of Mahoney, Korsh, Gene Klein, David Bartlis, and Doug Liman. A blend of old and new crew will help to keep Suits: LA both fresh and immersed within the ethos of its predecessor.