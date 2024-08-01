This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Suits: L.A. spin-off with Stephen Amell shifts filming to LA for authentic experience.

The series is not a reboot or sequel but will feature new characters in the same universe hint.

The series aims for realism in the age of green screens, continuing the legacy of the original Suits series.

The spin-off series for one of 2023's biggest surprise revivals just got a major filming update. A new report from Variety revealed that Suits: L.A., the Suits spin-off starring Stephen Amell, has moved filming to Los Angeles after filming the pilot episode in Vancouver. The series will now proceed with filming for the rest of the first season in LA in keeping with its namesake to deliver a level of authenticity absent from many shows and films in the current age of green screens and visual effects. The Suits: L.A. spin-off is not a reboot or direct sequel, but a show that exists in the same universe with new characters, leaving the door open to potential cameos from original Suits characters.

In addition to Amell, Suits: L.A. also stars Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. Stuart will fill the role of the arrogant co-founder of the law firm, while Erica plays a charismatic and charming lawyer and Rick portrays Ted's (Amell) protégé and Erica's primary rival. Original Suits writer Aaron Korsh wrote the pilot for the spin-off series, while Victoria Mahoney will direct and also executive produce. David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein are all also in line to executive produce Suits: L.A., and Victoria Justice, John Amos, and Kevin Weisman will all guest star in the series.