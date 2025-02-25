Not every TV show set in a particular city has been filmed there. Although series like Gossip Girl and Sex and the City had the luxury of shooting on-location, other shows set in the Big Apple didn't get the same luck. One example happens to be Suits, the USA Network series that broke streaming records after landing on Netflix. The legal drama might've taken place in New York City, but it wasn't actually filmed there. Despite the show's successful run, putting out a total of nine seasons, only the pilot episode was shot in New York.

Given this revelation, many viewers began to wonder whether Suits LA, the spin-off that recently premiered on NBC, was filmed in the titular city. The new series follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who reinvented himself on the West Coast as the head of a criminal and entertainment law firm. Black Lane Law has a star-studded clientele, with lawyers representing Hollywood talents and major film producers. Yet, Ted's firm isn't in the best of places right now. After a risky career move, the protagonist's empire is put at risk, with him having to prove more than ever that he has his clients' back.

With Los Angeles' celebrity culture being a major element of the spin-off, shooting on location seems like the right thing to do, in order to make it authentic. But is the series really filmed there? To find out if Suits LA is or isn't shot in the City of Angels, here is a guide with details about where exactly Ted's firm is located and whether there is any overlap between filming locations of the OG series and the new legal drama.

Where Was 'Suits LA' Filmed?

Although Suits LA was primarily filmed in Los Angeles, California, its pilot was in reality filmed in Canada. The first episode was shot in Vancouver, and after the show received a stamp of approval from NBC, production was relocated to the West Coast. The exterior of Black Lane Law, Ted's criminal and entertainment firm in the spin-off, is located in the Century City neighborhood and the place is known as Century Park. According to the property's website, 2000 Avenue of the Stars has indoor and outdoor workspaces that cultivate creativity and innovation.

The luxurious business park offers the ideal look for what you would imagine from a law firm in a series like Suits LA. After all, Ted's clients are primarily Hollywood actors and creatives from within the entertainment scene. Although the exterior shots are at Century Park, it doesn't mean that this was also the space that the cast and crew used to film indoor scenes. It is very likely that the interior of the office shown in the series was built on a sound stage. After all, Amell did reveal in an interview with Variety that Suits LA was shot at the northeast corner of the Universal lot.

Showrunner, Aaron Korsh, also shared with Variety what his train of thought is when thinking about filming locations for the series.

“I always think of it as what place would serve the scene the best. If you think like that, you will get iconic places just naturally in the course of doing it. And then you’ll also get places that maybe aren’t as iconic, but show L.A. in a different light.”

Where Is 'Suits LA' Set?

As you might've guessed from the title, the spin-off is also set in Los Angeles, where Ted and his team work representing clients within the entertainment field. There are a few flashbacks of the protagonist's experience working as a prosecutor in New York — specifically when he dealt with a case that went south involving a major crime boss — but most of the series is focused on the present timeline and his career on the West Coast.

Was 'Suits LA' Filmed in the Same Places as 'Suits'?