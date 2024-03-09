The Big Picture Suits: LA has cast its lead characters and is gearing up for production, with filming set to start in April for the pilot episode.

Actress Lex Scott Davis is excited to play Erica Rollins, a strong-willed rising star at a law firm, in the new series.

There is no release date yet for Suits: LA, but fans can currently stream the original Suits series on Netflix.

Suits: LA has cast many lead characters, and with that, production is the next logical step. In an interview with People Magazine at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event, Lex Scott Davis, who was recently cast as the female lead in the show, revealed that they will begin filming the pilot in April. “There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April,” Scott Davis told the magazine. "Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order," she added. "But, I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure."

The L-Word: Generation Q actress was cast as Erica Rollins, a savvy and strong-willed rising star in the Black Lane law firm run by Ted Black (Stephen Amell). She's described as being courageous enough to test the loyalties of some of her associates only to fall into their admiration when she realizes they don't have any. She reflected on what the role meant to her and how hard she'd worked for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:

''It's something I prayed for, it's something I manifested. And although it's very much a pinch-me moment, it's also a moment of giving myself a pat on the back. I am proud. I'm able to stand here proudly and say I'm excited that I am filling such big shoes, but I do know and I'm confident that I can handle it well, and I'll be able to carry the torch well and make, hopefully, make the original cast proud.''

Speaking of the original cast, Scott Davis hopes that there might be some appearances by the cast from the original show. “It's not impossible,” she said. “I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know.”

About 'Suits: LA'

The show centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing powerful clients in Los Angeles. He started his law firm Black Lane Law with his friend Stuart Lane (Josh MCDermitt) where they specialize in criminal and entertainment law. The firm is in crisis, however, and Ted has to embrace a role he led in contempt his entire career if he is to save it. In his immediate environment, Ted is surrounded by a group of diverse people who test each other's loyalties with the lines between business and pleasure blurred. Meanwhile, events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind his old life unravel. Troy Winbush (The Wilds) was recently added to the cast. He will portray Kevin, a former FBI agent who became a private detective. Suits: LA is created by Aaron Korsh who also created the original show.

