The Big Picture Stephen Amell announced he's on his way to Toronto to start filming for the new Suits L.A. spin-off.

Amell expressed excitement for the project, referencing his history with Arrow as he embarks on this new journey.

Suits L.A. synopsis reveals plot details about former prosecutor Ted Black navigating a crisis in Los Angeles with a diverse group of characters.

Even though Suits has been off the air for several years, the drama still holds on tightly to audiences both new and old, continuing to rake in viewers left and right. Since it was revealed that the series would be landing a new spin-off, fans have been eager to gain any knowledge surrounding what lies ahead in Suits L.A. Today, we’re one step closer to having those questions answered as leading man, Stephen Amell, revealed that he was officially on his way to Toronto to begin filming. The Arrow alum’s casting was announced just last month, so things are already progressing quite nicely for the project, which ironically has ties to the CW series that put Amell on the map.

In his Instagram post, Amell shared his enthusiasm for his latest project, writing, “Heading to Vancouver to shoot a pilot. Almost 12 years to the day since we shot the Arrow pilot. This is surreal. I’m so excited!!” The post shared no images but instead was just a black background with white letters running across it. Still, this is the biggest update that we’ve received in awhile, and tells us that the latest Suits spin-off is picking up cameras and getting to work.

What Will ‘Suits L.A.’ Be About?

The powers that be over at NBC were kind enough to drop a revealing synopsis, helping to answer some of our most burning questions about Suits L.A. and its plot. As per the show’s official description:

“Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Along with Amell, a handful of other castings have been announced with fresh stars who will bring new dynamic personalities to the Suits universe. Included in the lineup so far is The First Purge’s Lex Scott Davis who will play the female lead, Erica Rollins, and One Tree Hill’s Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, Ted Black’s (Amell) mentee in entertainment law.

Stay tuned to Collider for all things Suits L.A. and binge the original series on Netflix where it’s been tearing up the charts.