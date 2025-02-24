The Suits LA premiere aired on Sunday, and we've finally had our first in-depth look at Aaron Korsh's new spin-off. We've had a good introduction to the key characters that will play significant roles in the new series. However, some unexplainable gaps remain that, hopefully, will be filled out when more episodes arrive in the coming weeks. According to the show's creator, a significant portion of those gaps are intended to be filled through flashbacks. We've already seen an abundance of flashback scenes in the season premiere, but there's even more on the way as Korsh has revealed it will be a long-running feature, a vehicle that will deliver the solution to the enigmas created in episode 1.

Episode 1 opens with Ted Black (Stephen Amell) dealing with a major crisis on his hands after two predicaments befall him at breakneck speed. First, he is betrayed by his partner, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) who blindsides him by merging with his rival's firm, taking all the heavyweight clients along with him. To add insult to injury, his protégé Rick (Bryan Greenberg) quits and leaves him hanging by joining Stuart. It all leaves us wondering why Black left New York for LA to merge with Stuart in the first place, especially considering his disdain for Stuart's specialty as a criminal defense attorney. Black's backstory remains vague, but according to Korsh in his interview with TV Line, audiences will gain clarity through the flashbacks, which will be utilized to tell "the story of when Ted left New York."

The flashback scenes will appear quite frequently throughout Season 1, with Korsh adding: "[There are] four, maybe five, scenes of flashbacks per episode, and we’re, basically, telling the story of what happened in Ted’s last year in New York. What happened with investigating [the mobster] and trying to put him away, and what happened to Eddie, and what happened with his father. And yeah, we are going to try to wrap that up in the first season."

Eddie's Ghost Represents Ted's Subconscious