The world has been reintroduced to the Suits universe with the premiere of its spinoff, Suits LA. The West Coast-based spin-off has introduced fans to new characters, and rather than the cushy start to things we saw in the 2011 original, Suits LA has kicked off with a monumental betrayal between key characters. The spin-off is led by Stephen Amell's Ted Black and his early confrontation with Josh McDermitt's Stuart Lane might see him seek assistance from the New York fraternity of lawyers. Step forward, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

One of the main attractions in the first season of Suits LA is the return of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter. Macht will return for a three-episode arc which will see the brilliant lawyer helping his friend, Black, dig his firm out of a hole. The spin-off is created by Aaron Korsh, and he has confirmed that Harvey won't be the only character from the original series making an appearance on Suits LA. Speaking recently to TVLine, Korsh sees Harvey's stint as just the start when it comes to familiar faces. “Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we’re going to see this season," Korsh reveals. "There will be at least one other original Suits character. I’m not going to say at what level.” Korsh goes on to explain that he would other prospective returnees to “pop up, as organically as possible, and not flood the show with a parade of old Suits characters.”

The original Suits drama premiered in 2011 and terminated its run 2019. Besides the exceptional delivery of Macht as Harvey Specter, Suits also featured other stellar performances, such as Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, among others. During their runs on the original show, these characters offered interesting, engaging storylines and Korsh is certain fans want more. He adds:

“I know that’s what fans want, but I feel like if it’s just a parade of old Suits characters, it would sort of harm the new franchise, and I don’t think it would do a lot of favors to the old franchise either.”

No Better Option Than Harvey Specter