In Sunday's episode of Suits LA, titled, "He Knew," and while Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Kevin (Troy Winbush) try to ensure that their client, Lester (Kevin Weisman), doesn't end up behind bars for a crime he may or may not have committed. The entire scene at Ted's firm, Black & Associates, seemed like a scene straight out of Entourage with the number of celebrities coming in and out. The pilot episode of the spinoff already featured the late John Amos playing a fictionalized version of himself. This Sunday's episode brought in two more recognizable faces in The Office alum Brian Baumgartner and comedian Patton Oswalt, with the story putting Lex Scott Davis' Erica Rollins right in the middle of the story.

Baumgartner had sought out his legal representatives with the proposition of wanting to perform an Oscar-worthy role. Erica was tasked with finding a way to make this client happy, and, employing unconventional tactics alongside Leah (Alice Lee), they achieved a desirable outcome for all involved. So, what are the chances of more celebrity guest appearances in the spin-off? Davis offered an update in an interview with the Parade, saying:

"Moving forward, it's all still being written. I can't say exactly who yet, but there's always space for it on this show. We film in Los Angeles. The beauty about that is that we have access and resources to plenty of talent. A lot of stars could potentially grace our stage. We just don't know yet."

Suits LA is created by Aaron Korsh, who is also responsible for creating the original 2011 show, Suits. The show is seeking ways to differentiate itself from its predecessor, and the decision to bring on recognizable celebrity faces is one that Korsh made consciously. Speaking previously on the subject, Korsh revealed that, given the show's setting, the attorneys in question specialized in entertainment, which means they'd be more "entertainment clients" along the way. "These are entertainment lawyers, so they have entertainment clients," he revealed. "And much of the time, those clients will be real actors playing versions of themselves. A large part of the fun of the show is seeing real actors play versions of themselves and give you a peek behind the curtain into what life is like for people struggling to make it in our industry. Sometimes their cases will be silly, and sometimes they'll be serious."

'Suits LA' Will Welcome Back Some Original Stars