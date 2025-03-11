One of the most hotly anticipated shows of 2025 was the arrival of Suits LA, a spinoff of the hugely successful 2011 legal drama, Suits. The excitement surrounding the show was only further heightened with the announcement that original star, Gabriel Macht, would reprise his role as New York lawyer, Harvey Specter. The role on the USA Network show was one that helped bring Macht to prominence. Suits' success on the network has been translated into streaming in recent years, as the show made a comeback on Netflix, leading to the current spinoff led by Stephen Amell. Ahead of his guest appearance on the show, Macht issued a vote of confidence on the spinoff amid a symbolic passing of the torch.

Reprising his role as Harvey opposite Amell's Ted Black, newly released footage of next week's episode, "Batman Returns," suggests that the return of the successful and charismatic attorney will be done through flashbacks, at some point at least. In an interview with Bleeding Cool, Macht shared his enjoyment at being able to return to the world of Suits, even as he hopes to pass the torch. The actor highly of the team behind the series, noting that Suits LA is in good hands going foward. Macht's comments read:

"I definitely see this as a passing of the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the rest of the cast and crew in this 'Suits LA' universe. I was excited to come back and revisit the world of Suits, and I had a great time with the ensemble of players that are working on that show…and now, moving forward, I'm really focused on my work with Bear Fight and the direction we are taking the brand. Suits LA is in great hands, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the new team shapes the series."

The original show had a plethora of incredible talent at its disposal. Macht was joined by the likes of Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, and Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, among others. Suits LA will, after Harvey's return, enjoy another visit from an original star with Rick Hoffman reprising his role as Louis Litt. Show creator, Aaron Korsh, had previously hinted at this development, saying, “Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we’re going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I’m not going to say at what level.”

'Suits LA' Deserves a Fair Chance to Impress