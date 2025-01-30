We are less than a month away from the premiere of the NBC legal drama, Suits LA The upcoming show which is set to premiere on February 23 is a spin-off of the 2011 NBC drama, Suits. The original series was a brilliant watch in its heyday, and has also proven capable of holding its own in recent times. The show was littered with several beloved characters, with Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross leading the way. Macht has been confirmed for a return to the show, and ahead of Suits LA's premiere, the original star has offered a little preview.

The upcoming show will be led by Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor out of New York who, now resident in Los Angeles, is battling to save his firm. A recently released trailer has put into perspective what is at stake for Black. While speaking with PEOPLE, Macht reveals that if the storyline for the original series was something you enjoyed, the spinoff is sure to capture your attention as well. “A couple of the episodes that I've read are really good," the actor says. "They're right in line. And if you're a fan of the show, you're just going to fall right into it." Well, if Harvey has said it, might be best to believe him. Macht did, however, reveal that he was yet to get on set. "I'm going to shoot in a couple weeks," the actor reveals. "I've read some scripts, and I see what it is, and I understand now how the character of Ted and Harvey connect. So I'm looking forward to seeing the dynamic between the two."

Suits LA brings back original show creator Aaron Korsh as writer and executive producer. In November 2024, it was revealed that Macht would be reprising his role as Harvey, much to the delight of fans of the show. Speaking about how the offer came to be, Macht reveals that the proposal came from Korsh himself. "Aaron called me and he just said, 'Look, this is a different world. This is in L.A. It's not New York, but the character of Ted, who Stephen Amell is playing... He came out of New York. And [Harvey] would've known him when you were in New York. And if there's any world where you might be interested in coming back, let me know. Because I have this idea that could be really great.'"

'Suits LA' Will Welcome Even More Original Stars to the West Coast

The characters who brought to life Suits were one of the many reasons audiences fell in love with the show. From legal secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) to managing partner Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), and, of course, senior partner Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), they all contributed immensely to the show's continued success. Looking ahead, Macht teases that Harvey will not be the only familiar face fans see in Ted Black's West Coast office, saying:

"There's also some other characters that you're going to see that were in the original. I don't know if you've heard about any of them, but there are a few that are coming back. So those might be surprises. I think there's absolutely a world where some of the main characters from Suits, the original, will come back and play."

Suits LA premieres on February 23 at 9 PM ET on NBC. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.