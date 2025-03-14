The biggest face in the USA Network's 2011 legal drama, Suits, was that of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter, and with good reason. Brilliant, successful, and cocky, Harvey was one of the finest attorneys in New York. By the time the show ended in 2019, Harvey had moved to Seattle, and away from the Big Apple. Suits LA, the spin-off of the original set in Los Angeles, is set to welcome him back in its next episode titled, "Batman Returns." Ahead of Harvey's highly anticipated return, a newly released video shows Harvey in the present day, answering his friend's call for help.

The newly released clip was shared by Macht himself on Instagram. The clip shows Harvey taking a call from the main protagonist in Suits LA, Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, with the iconic Seattle skyline as his backdrop. The clip begins with Harvey taking Ted's phone call, and while the content of their conversation was not revealed, Harvey promises to come visit his old friend in Los Angeles. Decked out in a well-tailored suit as always, this represents the first time Harvey has been seen in his new city and in the present timeline.

Harvey Heads to Los Angeles from Seattle

Harvey Specter's return has been a huge part of Suits LA for some time now. It is a guest appearance that has been widely spoken about by the actor himself, and a number of his co-stars as well. Previously released promotional material by NBC chronicled some of the history between Ted and Harvey from their days in New York. The exact origins of how Ted and Harvey know each other was hinted at in the pilot episode of the show, while Ted and Kevin (Troy Winbush) were engaged in a conversation. The exact circumstances surrounding his arrival remain to be seen, and which of Ted's present travails he helps to ease have not been revealed yet. However, one thing is certain. It is great to have Harvey back.

Suits LA was created by Aaron Korsh, who also developed the original series. The spin-off stars alongside the aforementioned Amell and Winbush, Lex Davis Scott as Erica Rollins, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Carson A. Egan as Eddie, Alice Lee as Leah, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, among others. While the spin-off has struggled to capture the imagination of its predecessor in its early weeks. Macht has reiterated his belief that the show is in good hands. His comments at the time read:

"I definitely see this as a passing of the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the rest of the cast and crew in this 'Suits LA' universe. I was excited to come back and revisit the world of Suits, and I had a great time with the ensemble of players that are working on that show…and now, moving forward, I'm really focused on my work with Bear Fight and the direction we are taking the brand. Suits LA is in great hands, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the new team shapes the series."

Suits LA airs Sundays on NBC at 9 PM ET with episodes available the next day to stream on Peacock.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Suits LA 11 7.8/10 Release Date February 23, 2025 Network NBC Writers Aaron Korsh Cast Stephen Amell Ted Black

josh mcdermitt Stuart Lane Creator(s) Aaron Korsh

Source: Instagram