When the NBC legal drama, Suits, launched in 2011, it is fair to say that the show made a very real impression on audiences. Typically, when one thinks of the show, one character oftentimes comes to mind - Harvey Specter. A brilliant, self-confident, and cocky attorney who was, quite frankly, exceptionally good at his job. Suits is making a comeback, with the spinoff, Suits LA, set to arrive next month. Gabriel Macht is putting himself back in the hot seat, reprising his role as Harvey Specter, and he is doing so for just one reason.

There are several reasons why an actor might return to a fan-favorite character, and it would seem that, for Macht and Harvey, his heart is in the right place. Macht's return in Suits: L.A. will be explored over a three-episode arc, and while speaking in an interview with PEOPLE, the actor revealed his reasoning behind joining the spinoff, saying, "I'm just doing it for the fans. I'm not doing it for me. I've done it 134 times. I'm not doing it for me." Apparently Macht has his priorities lined up differently, as the actor goes on to explain. "I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now because I spent so much time [doing it] and this was my time to really raise my kids and to do this creative stuff like Bear Fight," he says.

Macht is Looking to Pass the Torch

It will be a fair assessment to say that when news broke of Macht's return as Harvey in the upcoming spinoff, fans went absolutely wild with excitement, and with good reason. Macht heled lead a thoroughly engaging storyline, which, even after a number of years, still possesses incredible rewatch value. Now the time has come to pass the baton to a new set of attorneys seeking to make their way in another city. Stephen Amell (Arrow) will star as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor - just like Harvey - out of New York and now in Los Angeles. Macht sees his return as a means of clearing a path for the new show. He explains:

"If I [could have] anything to do with helping support the show and getting it off [the ground], it’s almost like [giving] a blessing."

Suits: L.A. is produced by UCP and Hypnotic, and brings back original show creator Aaron Korsh as writer and executive producer with Victoria Mahoney directing the pilot. Besides Amell's Black, the spinoff will see Josh McDermitt play Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis will play Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg will play Rick Dodsen. A recently released trailer clocks just how much of a crisis Ted Black has on his hands as he tries to establish himself. Victoria Justice, Patton Oswalt, and Maggie Grace will also feature on Suits: L.A. as likely recurring or guest stars.

Suits LA premieres on February 23 at 9 PM ET on NBC. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

