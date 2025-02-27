Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Suits LA' Episode 1.When it was announced that the hit USA drama, Suits, would have a spin-off series set in Los Angeles, some fans were dubious. Could the new show capture the same magic of the legal drama that starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and a pre-Royal Family Meghan Markle? Well, Suits LA premiered on February 23, and Collider has already deemed the show "off to a promising start." It seems like the key to setting this procedural apart is some creative storytelling that leads to a major twist in the premiere.

The series is centered around Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a successful former federal prosecutor from New York who has built up an impressive roster of clients as an entertainment lawyer in LA. Although he comes across as super confident (often verging on cocky), Ted actually has a tragic past that will surely be explored more as the series progresses. The first episode opens with a flashback to 10 years ago when Ted tries to convince a witness to take the stand against a dangerous mobster. The witness is killed in an explosion in his home that Ted barely escapes. We also learn that Ted's father was a lawyer and also a gangster. But there's one element of Ted's past that is truly shocking.

Ted's Brother Is Actually a Ghost in 'Suits LA'

In the premiere episode, Ted awakens from a nightmare about the bombing and is greeted by his brother, Eddie (Carson A. Egan). Eddie is a kind soul with Down syndrome who provides him with support and advice (and even offers to make Ted pancakes for breakfast). They seem to have a really sweet relationship. In a flashback to when the boys were teenagers, the series reveals that their loving bond goes back to their childhood.

But at the end of the episode, Ted goes to meet with his dying father and tells him he'll never forgive him for Eddie's death. This means Eddie has been dead this entire time! We don't know the exact circumstances of Eddie's death — just that the night before their father was set to go to prison for some shady dealings, Eddie was murdered. His father has claimed it was to protect Ted in some way, but we don't know the specific timeline for when this happened or if it's even connected somehow to the bombing that Ted still has nightmares about. We just know that Ted is seemingly having full-on delusions that his brother is kicking it in his LA apartment with him years after Eddie's death.

Eddie Serves as Ted's Guide in 'Suits LA'