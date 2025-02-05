We are less than a month away from the premiere of the hotly anticipated spin-off series, Suits LA. The NBC legal drama, a spin-off of the 2011 NBC drama, Suits, is set to premiere on February 23. It'll bring audiences back to the world of incredibly witty, impeccably dressed and brilliant attorneys...not in New York this time, but in Los Angeles. One of Suits original stars, Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter, will return for a three-episode arc on Suits LA. The announcement was met with incredible fervor and excitement. So that begs the question. Will we be seeing another original star making their way to a law firm in LA?

In the 2011 drama, Gina Torres played the role of Jessica Pearson, managing partner of Pearson Hardman (at least in the beginning). Torres' Pearson was the one Macht's Specter leaned on when the witty lawyer sought to hire Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross. Speaking in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Torres was quizzed on, and addressed the possibility of reprising her iconic role as Jessica Pearson. “I have no idea. I really can’t speak to Suits LA at all. I haven’t spoken to anybody,” she confessed. “I wish them the best, though. I really do hope they have a great ride and that they enjoy what hopefully is getting ready to happen.”

Before We Had 'Suits LA,' We Had 'Pearson'