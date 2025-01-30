When the hit USA legal drama, Suits found a renewed moment in the sun after arriving on Netflix in 2023, it was only a matter of time before the creators leveraged its resurgence to expand on its legacy. Fast-forward a few months later, a spin-off, Suits LA set in a new location and based on entirely new characters was in the works. Further developments later revealed that the new show will include a surprise connection to the original by including the fan-favorite character of Harvey Specter, with Gabriel Macht returning to reprise the character viewers love to hate. The news was greeted with a lot of excitement from the Suits fandom, and recently, while replying to one curious fan online, show creator, Aaron Korsh shared some revealing thoughts about Harvey's return.

Responding to a now-deleted fan question on X (formerly Twitter) where a fan requested explanations as to why Harvey was the original character of choice for the spin-off, Korsh revealed how the idea came from the network executives who wanted at least one original member to feature in the spin-off. It's a pragmatic decision given how Suits LA was only born off the back of the original's popularity and having it run in isolation could've posed the risk of alienating viewers and possibly hurt the ratings. Korsh further explained that his original idea for the show was not imagined as a Suits spin-off, while stating that the inclusion of Harvey made the most sense from the story he crafted. His tweet read:

"The network very much wanted one original member. If you watch, you’ll see that from a story standpoint Harvey made the most sense. I originally wrote this as its own thing not a Suits spin off so I’m not sure what that says about how I look at either one."

The premise for the new show clearly explains Harvey's involvement. Suits LA will be centered around Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a lawyer operating out of Los Angeles with a high-profile clientele. Black was formerly a federal prosecutor in New York (the setting for the original) where the worked with Harvey, but a teaser for the spin-off reveals that their relationship is much deeper as they were also childhood friends. Both attorneys share even more in common by being as good at their jobs as they're cocky. The premiere episode will see Black's eponymous law firm facing a crisis that will see him needing help from his old friend, Harvey. Harvey's return will be covered in a three-episode arc as revealed by Macht himself last year.

'Suits LA' Will Feature More Characters From the Original

Suits had such dynamic and well-written characters that almost all of the main line-up can be considered as fan-favorites and thankfully, the spin-off will bring back a few to grace our screens once more. This exciting new detail was recently revealed by Macht in an interview with PEOPLE where he teased the spin-off's storyline as being "really good" enough to floor lovers of the original, adding that some familiar faces from the original will return:

"There's also some other characters that you're going to see that were in the original. I don't know if you've heard about any of them, but there are a few that are coming back. So those might be surprises. I think there's absolutely a world where some of the main characters from Suits, the original, will come back and play."

The spin-off premieres February 23 at 9 PM ET on NBC.