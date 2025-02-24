Suits LA has premiered and with it comes a shocking revelation. Stuart Lane and Ted Black are not as cozy buddies as we once believed. Nearly all promotional material ahead of the show's premiere pointed towards Stephen Amell's Black and Josh McDermitt's Lane being the best of friends and partners-in-crime. However, by the time the series' pilot episode had run its course, Stuart had betrayed Ted, cutting him out of a merger that leaves Ted's firm on the brink, while also poaching Ted's mentee. The events in the premiere have left Black & Associates in a precarious situation, but why should you surrender when you can call on the calvary?

Suits LA, just like its predecessor, Suits, is created by Aaron Korsh. Korsh had Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter as the main man in the original series, a position now held by Amell's Black in LA. As part of his vision for continuity of sorts, Korsh crafted a story that ties both Harvey and Ted together, opening up a pathway for Harvey Specter to return. Speaking with TV Line, Korsh was quizzed on how he measured what was enough, in terms of reference to the original show. The creator reveals that the pilot episode had been written even before the show became a Suits spinoff, also highlighting the need for the show to establish itself before any original characters make an appearance.

Ultimately, the decision was made to bring Harvey to LA, in a move that might help stabilize Ted's firm. Looking ahead, Korsh explains how the show intends to bring in Harvey into the mix, saying:

"We put that picture [of Harvey and Ted] that you see in Episode 2. It is in the pilot. It’s in there behind Ted’s desk. … Then Episode 2 introduces the concept, explicitly, that Harvey and Ted were friends, and that Kevin knew Harvey, also. And then Harvey will show up in the past, and then he’ll show up in the past again, and then he shows up in the present."

Friends From New York - Harvey and Ted

Macht is set to return for a three-episode arc as Harvey Specter, the brilliant and cocky lawyer from New York. When he arrives, he will have in his corner, Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis) and Amell's Black as ammunition. McDermitt's Lane and Bryan Greenberg's Rick Dodsen will represent the competition. The aforementioned characters are all new, so what was the genius idea Korsh came up with in order to marry the old and the new? He explains:

"Ted was a prosecutor in New York at the time that Harvey was working in New York, so they, clearly, would’ve known each other. Now, they didn’t work in the same office. Ted was a U.S. Attorney, but Harvey was in the District Attorney’s office. So what I came up with was they both played in this prosecutors’ league baseball team. So it just made sense that they would know each other. To put other people in would be just much harder to figure out."

Suits LA airs Sundays on NBC at 9 PM ET with episodes available next day to stream on Peacock.

