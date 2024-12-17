Led by Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, the USA Network legal drama, Suits, premiered in 2011 and ran till 2019. After being a hit on cable, the show resurfaced on streaming in 2023, as it took Netflix by storm, establishing itself there as well. After previously engineering a spin-off show, Pearson, which follows Gina Torres' character, Jessica Pearson, the renewed interest in 2023 has sparked another spin-off show in Suits: L.A. The sunny new legal drama will see Stephen Amell, leading the cast as Ted Black - a former federal prosecutor now leading his own firm. Seemingly a high-powered legal mind like Harvey Specter in the original series, which begs the question: Is there a connection between Black and Specter?

In the original series, Harvey Specter was the crown jewel of the New York law firm, Pearson Hardman, and its many names as the years went by. He was responsible for bringing on board Mike Ross, as the pair helped steer the course of the firm. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming spin-off which premieres in February 2025, Amell revealed a connection between Specter and his character, Ted Black. "You'll notice behind my desk that there's a picture of a young Ted Black with what can only be a young Harvey Specter [Gabriel Macht], so there's clearly a history between the characters," Amell, revealed to the outlet. Adding:

"We came up together in the D.A.'s office. So if I was going to have anyone [from the original cast] come back, I would want it to be Gabriel. I would really hope that that happens, because I am very much a fan of his character and I think that that dynamic would be something that the viewers would really enjoy."

'Suits: L.A.' Will Welcome Back Old Faces

Amell's dream of working with Macht is one that, should it come through, fans of the original show would certainly be excited to see. Some of the stars from the original series have expressed an openness to returning to the spin-off, with Adams saying recently, “Hopefully it [the new spin-off] leads to more in the Suits universe. Certainly would love to shoot in L.A.,” he says. Adding, “My god, they’re so lucky to be doing that.” Amell's special Macht request might also prevail, with the original series actor hinting in an Instagram post in November, of a possible spinoff return.

Suits L.A. will premiere on February 23, 2025. Aside from Amell's Black, the cast for the upcoming spin-off also includes Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. Original Suits writer and creator Aaron Korsh returns to write the pilot for the upcoming series with Victoria Mahoney directing and also executive producing alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein.

