Stephen Amell's Ted Black has, from the very first episode of the show, had his plate filled with varying degrees of betrayal in Suits LA. The show's latest episode sort to liven up the mood around Black's entertainment firm, as they rolled out the guest stars with The Office alum Brian Baumgartner and Patton Oswalt both playing fictionalized versions of themselves. When Suits LA returns next week, we will see the most highly anticipated guest star appearance of the show so far. Gabriel Macht is finally returning to the world of Suits as Harvey Specter. A newly released teaser trailer and first-look photo have given fans their clearest image of Harvey's return so far.

Harvey Wants a Macallan 25 on His Return

Suits LA returns next Sunday, March 16, with an episode titled, "Batman Returns." Per NBC, a new teaser trailer for the show promotes the upcoming appearance of Macht as Harvey Specter, and it is quite exciting. The clip shows Harvey and Amell's Ted Black interacting at a bar while ordering drinks. And yes, Harvey shows his class instantly with his order. Part of the interaction has Harvey asking Black if he'd like to be on the same team or not. Black's suggestion that he could beat Harvey in court earned him a special Harvey smirk. Yeah. There is no one cockier than Harvey Specter alright.

Harvey's return will take place in the show's fourth episode, as mentioned previously. Suits LA has employed an unusual approach to its storytelling, and it seems like this will persist with how Harvey gets introduced. Per Deadline, the logline for the episode reads, "Ted and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) take on Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) to save Lester’s (Kevin Weisman) movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial. Rick (Bryan Greenberg) enlists Stuart’s (Josh McDermitt) help when a difficult actor is arrested. In the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend."

While Harvey's return is certainly welcome, he will not be the only character from the original show returning. This was a move hinted at by franchise creator Aaron Korsh earlier in the year, and now it has been confirmed that Rick Hoffman will reprise his role as Louis Litt in the spinoff. Hoffman's return episode remains unclear. However, he is not expected to appear in the same episode as Harvey. The return of old Suits characters might be a feature of its spinoff, but Korsh has no intention of flooding the show with them. “I know that’s what fans want, but I feel like if it’s just a parade of old Suits characters, it would sort of harm the new franchise, and I don’t think it would do a lot of favors to the old franchise either,” he said previously.

Suits LA airs Sundays on NBC at 9 PM ET with episodes available next day to stream on Peacock.