As we continue to anticipate the upcoming legal drama Suits: LA , a major promotional material has been released to get us further hyped about what to expect. Tooled as a fresh iteration rather than a reboot, the Suits spin-off will tell a new story with a new set of characters and setting bearing no link to the corporate lawyers of Pearson Hardman. However, this new image spotlighting the show's major characters gives off a familiar vibe, and it appears that Suits: LA might pay a subtle homage to its predecessor in more ways than we can currently perceive.

So far, the characters of Suits: LA have been introduced to us in bits. Promotional materials released have been singular snapshots of Stephen Amell 's Ted Black as well as a photo of John Amos who plays himself in what was his last on-screen appearance before his tragic passing a few weeks ago. This newly released image offers a broader view of what to expect as it features every major character in a group shot. The image comes courtesy of Amell's Instagram and shows the cast members gracing the covers of a promotional magazine for MIPCOM Cannes. The cast members are all suited up as they pose together in an office with the floor-to-ceiling windows showing a picturesque view of LA as the backdrop.

The photo mildly conveys each character's personality, and you can immediately tell who will be Suit: LA 's version of Harvey Spector , Mike Ross , Louis Litt, and Jessica Pearson. Erica Rollins (played by Lex Scott Davis) particularly looks like she will continue the corporate fashion legacy of Pearson, but fashion isn't the only similarity she shares with the managing partner, with her character being described as "smart, strong-willed and fiercely competitive." An obvious pick for the Loius Litt equivalent would be Black's equal managing partner Stuart Lane (played by The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt ) described as "energetic, powerful, focused, and self-absorbed." Telling from his demeanor, he appears to have a contrasting personality with Black which will likely set both up for an entertaining dynamic. Bryan Greenberg also appears in the photo as Black's protégé Rick Dodsen.

What Is 'Suits: LA' About and When Will It Premiere?

Per the official synopsis from NBC, Suits: LA will follow former New York prosecutor Ted Black who "has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Along with the aforementioned, Suits: LA will star Troy Winbush as former FBI Agent Kevin who now works for Black Lane Law as a private investigator. The spin-off was created by Aaron Korsh, who was also behind the parent series, meaning audiences can expect Suits: LA to follow in the same captivating vein.

Suits: LA is still without a release date, but speculations point towards a mid-season premiere . You can watch Suits on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Cast Patrick J. Adams , Sarah Rafferty , Gabriel Macht , Meghan Markle , Rick Hoffman , Gina Torres , Amanda Schull , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Seasons 9 Website Studio Creator(s) Aaron Korsh Writers Aaron Korsh Network USA Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video , Netflix , Peacock Showrunner Aaron Korsh Expand

