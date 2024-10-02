This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

As longtime Suits fans prepare for the new iteration, NBC has shared some images from the upcoming series. Suits: LA stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a highly sought-after LA lawyer from Black Lane Law Firm. It was previously revealed that the show's pilot episode had cast some guest stars. One of the new images features the late John Amos, who passed away a few weeks ago from congestive heart failure. He will appear in the pilot episode as himself in one of his final on-screen roles. The new image shows him sitting in an office of what is presumably a Black Lane office. The fictionalized version of Amos is a client of the firm with a longstanding friendship with Ted.

The second image features Amell as Ted and unveils a new character. Rob Nagle plays Greg Litvak, whose description is yet to be unveiled. Greg and Ted are seen engaging in a terse conversation on the roof of a building in the unmistakable Los Angeles backdrop. Both characters look dapper in suits, meaning that Greg might be a lawyer in the vast firm representing all kinds of people. The pilot episode challenges the firm as new clients seek representation. Victoria Justice is set to appear in the pilot episode as Dylan Prior, a young movie star whose career is rising. Kevin Weisman plays Lester Thompson, a smart and powerful man who stands accused of murder. From entertainment law to criminal law, these cases show the firm's range of clients.