For many reasons, 2025 promises to be an exciting year. One of the major reasons for that will be the return of audiences to the Suits universe. Created by Aaron Korsh, the legal drama series ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, establishing itself as one of the most beloved shows on TV at the time. Suits reemerged in the summer of 2023 on the streaming service Netflix, making an exceptionally strong case for its popularity. That case was heeded, as the series birthed a sunny spin-off in Suits: L.A. Led by Stephen Amell, the series looks set to bring audiences back to the cutthroat business that can be the legal profession.

Suits L.A. is currently billed to arrive on screens in February 2025, with promotional material for the highly anticipated series beginning to make the rounds even as the year draws to a close. New images from the upcoming spin-off shared by Entertainment Weekly, reveal the full array of the legal minds that will feature alongside Amell's Ted Black. The former Arrow star will play Black, a former federal prosecutor now working at a law firm for high-profile clients in California. Alongside him in bringing legal workings back to the small screen are his fellow law firm associates, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), and Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg). Across several images, the cast is captured looking dashing, even as Ted and Stuart take separate meetings and Erica gives Rick a folder at his desk.

Original Suits writer and creator Korsh wrote the pilot for the spin-off series, while Victoria Mahoney will direct and also executive produce. The upcoming spin-off is not the only new feature that has emerged from the Suits resurgence of 2023. Fan favorite stars, Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna in the series, and series lead Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, have been on hand in recent times operating a Suits podcast. There has been an incredible amount of buzz surrounding the upcoming show, and, unsurprisingly, original stars like Adams are interested in returning to the universe.

Will the 'Suits' Universe Expand Even Further?