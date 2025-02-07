Black Lane Law Firm will be ready for business and clients when Suits LA premieres on NBC on February 23. Set in the same universe as the 2011 hit legal drama Suits, the show moves to the West Coast and follows a new character, Ted Black (Stephen Amell), in a new environment. The show is not a reboot of the original but is loosely connected. Gabriel Macht, a star in the USA Network drama, is set to appear in the new show. NBC released some new studio images of the cast dressed as their characters, teeing up a cutthroat legal environment rife with competition and the pleasures of being this successful. The official series description below teases a complex narrative where the past informs the present, and the future is not guaranteed.

"Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Meet the Main Cast and Characters of 'Suits LA.'