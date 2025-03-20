Suits was a series ahead of its time, as evidenced by its recent resurgence on Netflix in recent years. The original's success in recent years triggered a Hollywood-set spin-off, Suits LA. However, the show has struggled to click with audiences, kicking off to a slower ratings start than anticipated. In a bid to correct that slow start, NBC has decided to roll out a Thursday night Suits LA takeover scheduled for March 27. The move will see the legal drama replace previously scheduled reruns of NBC’s regular Thursday drama lineup, per Deadline.

While the premiere of the spin-off is not gaining as much momentum as its predecessor, this marathon move by NBC will not have the network airing the pilot episode. Instead, the network has opted to air the spinoff's latest trio of episodes, Episode 3 (“He Knew”), Episode 4 (“Batman Returns”) and Episode 5 (“You’re on Your Own”). Episode 5 will air its original telecast this Sunday, March 23, ahead of the marathon the following Thursday. Ultimately, the move might prove to be a masterful way to help fans of the original connect to the spinoff, as the trio of episodes are all helmed by OG Suits directors. Also, the return of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Sunday's episode, Batman Returns, might also help boost interest in the spinoff. His influence on the franchise is already being felt, as Suits: LA got a ratings uptick for the first time since the premiere.

What Is 'Suits LA' About?