The second spin-off of the critically acclaimed Suits is unveiling more details about its impressive cast and characters ahead of its premiere in a few days. Most recently, TVLine has given fans a first look at a major character in Suit: LA, particularly Ted Black’s (Stephen Amell) “narcissistic” father, portrayed by Matt Letscher. This marks a reunion in a way for the Arrowverse alums, as Amell is popularly known for portraying the title character in The CW’s Arrow while Letscher was Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. Reverse-Flash in The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The Suits LA premiere will see Letscher’s character introduced with hints of Ted having some serious daddy issues. The exclusive photos below tease the father-son duo’s edgy dynamic, which is further dissected by series creator Aaron Korsh:

“Ted’s dad is somewhat of a narcissist, and he sort of left their family high and dry when they were young, and [Ted] always sort of resents his father for that. And then when Ted went to law school and started becoming successful, all of a sudden, he was good enough for his father’s attention, and he doesn’t love that.”

Per the official character description, Ted’s dad is described as someone who is “powerful, emotionally unavailable [and] rules through fear and intimidation.” Furthermore, he has alienated himself from Ted because of the way he treated Ted’s brother, Eddie; despite his “unforgivable acts,” he still wants to have a relationship with Ted, even though Ted wants nothing to do with him. Ted’s brother, Eddie, is portrayed by guest star Carson A. Egan.

‘Suits LA’ Will Explore Ted’s Difficult Relationship with His Father

Allowing Ted to have such a relationship with his father in Suits LA is much like that of Harvey Specter, who had mommy issues in the original USA Network drama. Korsh clearly has his reasons for this narrative, as he explained:

“Harvey had a difficult relationship with his mother, and Ted has a difficult relationship with his father, just because I think people’s relationships with their parents inform their world so much, and it’s a lot easier to have a character that has a flawed relationship with their parents than a positive one.”

The legal drama EP also knew Letscher had to be a part of the new NBC series, particularly as Ted’s father, prompting him to request that the actor read the part. Revealing how it all turned out, Korsh shared:

“He came in, and he knocked it out of the park. [But] we had to age him up a little bit because he’s playing Ted’s dad in the past, and they’re pretty close in age.”

Suits LA premieres on Sunday, February 23. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the upcoming series.