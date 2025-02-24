After Suits blew up in mid-2023, thanks to its addition to Netflix's catalog, a desire for more from its dynamic cast was kindled. Fans hoped that their longing for more of their magnetic performances would be satisfied with a reboot. However, rather than a reboot, they got a spin-off in Suits LA with the promise of appearances from the original cast members. While only Gabriel Macht's return has been confirmed to reprise the sharp-witted Harvey Specter, more appearances from the original cast are to be expected. Show creator Aaron Korsh recently teased a potential appearance from Meghan Markle, who played the skilled paralegal, Rachel Zane, for seven out of nine seasons of the legal drama.

Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane was a core part of Suits, starting as an ambitious paralegal determined to become a lawyer despite LSAT struggles. She befriends Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), and their bond soon turns romantic, serving as the show’s central love story before Harvey Specter and Donna Paulsen’s (Sarah Rafferty) long-running tension finally leads to a relationship. With Mike’s support, Rachel achieves her dream of becoming a lawyer and is eventually named partner at the firm. Her character was written off after Season 7 when she married Mike and moved to Seattle to focus on a cause close to their hearts.

Markle won viewers over with her performance as Rachel which became the breakout role of her career and a potential appearance from her in the spin-off will be welcomed by most. A possibility does exist but not without some complexities obviously due to Markle's royal status as the Duchess of Sussex. Asked about the possibility of an appearance from Markle in the spin-off, Korsh in told PEOPLE that she had an "open invitation," meaning the likelihood of her return is solely based upon her interest. He said:

“So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor. I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that. So I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.”

Other Unnamed Original Characters Will Appear in 'Suits LA'