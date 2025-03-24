[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Suits LA]

Summary The NBC series 'Suits LA' follows Ted Black navigating moral dilemmas while representing influential clients in Los Angeles.

Lex Scott Davis plays Erica, a confident lawyer with expensive taste, bringing balance to Ted's leadership.

Chemistry among the cast feels natural, with twists and potential romance making anything possible.

The NBC series Suits LA, from Aaron Korsh who also created the original series, follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell) as he represents the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. While he and partner Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) built one of the largest firms in the city, they agreed to merge with the firm owned by Ted’s ex (Rachelle Goulding), only for Stuart to ultimately decide to cut Ted out. With Erica (Lex Scott Davis) by his side as one of the only people he actually trusts, and thankfully she’s also a great lawyer who not only turns to Ted for advice but also can dish it out herself when need be.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Davis talked about how familiar she was with the original series, what drew her into the world of Suits: LA, what she loves about playing Erica, why confidence is a good thing, Erica’s style, what kind of boss Ted is, who she’d like to see guest from the original series, how anything is possible when it comes to romance, cast chemistry, and yes, she can actually do the Carlton dance.

Collider: I have to ask, can you actually do the Carlton dance? Were you just intentionally trying to look like you couldn’t do it?

LEX SCOTT DAVIS: I can actually do the Carlton dance. Do I want to? No, but I can. That is so funny that you bring that up. We were pretending for the day. Me and the writer, Aaron Korsh, the creator of the show, went back and forth on this for a little bit because I was like, “I have a background in dancing. It’s hard for me to dance bad. Are you sure you want me to be the one who doesn’t know how to do this dance?” We talked about it for a while, and ultimately, he won. I just leaned into the silliness of the moment and went for it.

’Suits: LA’s Lex Scott Davis Was Inspired by Jessica Pearson From the Original Series

"I really grativated towards her strength and poise."

Image via USA

When this opportunity came your way, had you been familiar with the original series? Did you know anything about the tone and style of this world because it really feels like it has its own language?

DAVIS: It does have its own language. I was familiar with the title, but I never watched it until I got the audition. As any person would prepare for an interview for a job, for the audition, I went back and watched. I thought I was just going to watch the pilot of the original, so I could understand the world and the tone and how to approach the lines I needed to learn, and then accidentally binged the whole first season when I should have been learning the lines for the audition. So, in that moment, I understood the magnitude of the show and the fanbase that it had. It was an honor to come in, and my first audition was reading with Aaron, the creator, and David Bartis, who’s an executive producer of the original, as well. It was the first time I’d auditioned in person in a very long time because of the pandemic and because of the strikes. I was just like, “I’m so happy to be here in real life with you guys.” That’s my history with the show. And then, obviously, I wanted to pause at a point, so that I wasn’t copying everything that I was seeing. I wanted to definitely pull inspiration from the ladies, and Pearson in particular. I really gravitated towards her strength and poise, and used a little bit of that inspiration, but then filled in the rest with my own life experiences and all the women in my life, who are strong and who own their positions.

When you read this pilot script, what did you see, as far as the possibilities in this character?

DAVIS: It was a fantastic pilot, on the page, before we even shot it, without a doubt. The words, the context and the subtext, was there. Actors look for things like that to play. We love to be able to go deeper and figure out all the things that make us human, the beauty and the flaws that make us great. I understood what she was fighting for. I could relate to what she was fighting for and her purpose in this workplace, and her confidence and wanting to be seen and heard. I could find parallels in my own life, and explore that and add to that. That’s hopefully what I’m doing and what I’ve done with this character. There’s so much for me to explore. She continues to surprise me. Her humor is surprising, too. When I booked the job, I didn’t realize how funny she was until after we got through the second episode. It was very fun, just being this whole, grounded human being and sharing these experiences and providing things to relate to.

Being strong-willed in life is one thing, being strong-willed in a cutthroat industry like entertainment law is another thing entirely. You have to be someone who’s smart, confident, and can back all that up. How do you gauge the right level of confidence without being too cocky when it comes to a character like this?

DAVIS: I think confidence is so great. Some people are afraid to express their confidence out loud, out of fear of being deemed cocky. I think we’d be doing ourselves a disservice if we didn’t speak to your own personal greatness. The way that you balance that is to also uplift people around you. When you identify greatness in other people, tell them. If they have a thing about them that’s a little off, but it’s their thing, great. I love that for you. You balance that out. It is possible to love yourself and be confident in what you bring to the table without putting someone else down in the process. That is the balance we find here, especially in Erica’s relationship with Leah, who is her assistant on the show. She can definitely be mean, at moments, to Leah, but I think the root of it is actually being inspired by Leah’s potential. She’s another young woman, and I think Erica can see a lot of herself in a person like Leah. She’s a quirkier version of Erica. However, the passion to do something and to be loyal to people and to prove her worth are all the same qualities that Erica also has and had to fight for in her journey. So, Erica can be confident as herself, but also figure out how to uplift Leah, so that she can find her own confidence in the process.

Lex Scott Davis’ ‘Suits: LA’ Character Has Very Expensive Taste When It Comes to Her Wardrobe

"When you put on the outfit or you put on the shoes, there's a switch that turns on."