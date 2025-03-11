Oftentimes, it can be difficult for a spin-off series to step out of the shadow of its predecessor. This has been the case for Suits LA, with the series having to deal with some critical reception since its premiere. Much of the criticism of the series stems from comparisons with the original, Suits. However, the reputation the original series now holds wasn't always that way from the start, building up momentum as the seasons rolled by. This might prove to be the case for its spin-off, as the show has shown some promising shoots, including a complicated rivalry.

Suits LA's female lead is Lex Scott Davis, who plays the role of Erica Rollins, head of entertainment and partner at Black & Associates. She is tasked with helping stabilize the creaking ship that is Ted Black's (Stephen Amell) firm, after being unexpectedly cut out from a merger at the last minute. Set in Los Angeles, Suits LA differs from its predecessor in location, as Suits operated out of New York.

So, what are the other similarities and differences between the spin-off and its predecessor? Davis, in an interview with Parade, offers some insight, highlighting that working with the same crew members would obviously mean there are some similarities. "I think the wonderful thing about this is that we have a lot of the original crew. We have the original costume designer," Davis tells the outlet. "They know this world like the back of their hand. And so being able to have them embrace us and kind of shepherd us into this new place, this new setting, has been a real honor. So naturally, those things will be similar, because the developing of it is all the same. The language is the same, the style that kind of that polish that everyone has, will feel familiar."

There Are Differences Between Predecessor and Spin-Off