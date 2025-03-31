Suits LA has run half of its first season, and while the show might still be suffering a bit of a setback in terms of its popularity, the show remains one that has the potential to kick on eventually. To help boost its popularity, the spinoff will have to rely somewhat on the original series, Suits, and a number of its original stars returning. The spinoff features Lex Scott Davis as the female lead, Erica Rollins. The 2011 legal drama was a brilliant hit for the USA Network, and with its resurgence on Netflix a few years later, the spinoff was launched. Davis has discussed the potential return of some of its original stars.

Suits LA has since brought on the original star, Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, in Suits LA, Season 1, Episode 4, "Batman Returns." The show will bring back Rick Hoffman as corporate finance attorney Louis Litt and David Costabile as the cunning Daniel Hardman. Davis has recently discussed with Screen Rant the return of Hardman, Litt, and Specter, and what it was like working with these OG stars. "We did meet! We have not worked the same day, but we did meet at the premiere event, which is actually where he met all the actors for the first time," the actress said. Adding, "It was a really sweet moment, I think some news has gotten it by now, he just pops up on the carpet and surprises everyone so tha was really sweet. Rick Hoffman is also coming back as Louis Litt, so to have him is epic. I can't wait for his scenes. His stuff is very funny, as it always was in the original too."

It's An Opportunity to Learn From the OG Stars