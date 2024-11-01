It came unexpectedly, like a mighty rushing wind from the depths of the desert. After a run that stretched from 2011-2019, Suits, the original series was put on Netflix in 2023 and the legal drama exploded in popularity once more. What followed was a clamor for a return to the franchise, and a spin-off series, Suits: L.A., was set into motion. The spin-off has since brought on conversations regarding which old faces might return for the new adventure. Original series lead Patrick J. Adams has recently revealed that he is not closing the door on a return to the hit franchise.

As part of an ever expanding career, Adams is set to join the Yellowstone universe with the upcoming spinoff The Madison, but the world of Suits still holds a dear place in his heart. “I’m fully supportive of that show, and I’ve always told Aaron [Korsh] I’m eager and excited to jump back into the world, put the suit back on — so to speak — if it feels right,” Adams said to TV Insider, adding, “People are excited about it. But for now, our focus Suits-wise is this podcast that we launched two weeks ago.” Adams' role as Mike Ross on the original series shot the actor to global fame, and he is feeling the pull once again despite his best efforts to move on.

“It’s a job that changed my life forever and I don’t know why, but I just put it in the rear view. It was so big and so crazy, and I couldn’t wrap my head around it that when it was over, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s just move on to the next thing.'”

The Suits podcast referenced by Adams is run by the actor and original series co-star, Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna in the series. The idea for the podcast came after the series became 2023's most watched TV show. “That really forced [Sarah and me] to go, ‘Wait, let’s really reckon with that. What was that, and why have I never watched it, and what am I avoiding? What is that?’ So in every way, I’m sort of turning back and facing Suits in a way that I hadn’t before, and it’s been, thus far, just an amazing process, really fun to reconnect with the fans,” Adams explains. “Hopefully it leads to more in the Suits universe. Certainly would love to shoot in L.A.,” he adds. “My god, they’re so lucky to be doing that.”

Suits L.A. will star Stephen Amell, who has been tapped to lead the next series alongside Bryan Greenberg and Lex Scott Davis. The Suits: L.A. spin-off is not a reboot or direct sequel, but a spin-off that exists within the same universe. Josh McDermitt will star as Stuart Lane, Davis as Erica Rollins, and Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. Original Suits writer and creator Aaron Korsh wrote the pilot for the spin-off series, while Victoria Mahoney will direct and also executive produce. David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein are all also in line to executive produce Suits: L.A., and Victoria Justice, John Amos, and Kevin Weisman will all guest star in the series.

Suits: LA is still without a release date. You can watch Suits on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Cast Patrick J. Adams , Sarah Rafferty , Gabriel Macht , Meghan Markle , Rick Hoffman , Gina Torres , Amanda Schull , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Seasons 9 Website Studio Creator(s) Aaron Korsh Writers Aaron Korsh Network USA Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video , Netflix , Peacock Showrunner Aaron Korsh Expand

