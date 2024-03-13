The Big Picture Suits: LA, a spin-off of the hit legal drama Suits, will follow Ted Black (Stephen Amell).

Amell describes the script for Suits: LA as challenging, with filming set to begin soon for the highly anticipated series.

Original series creator Aaron Korsh is back for Suits: LA, ensuring the spin-off will have that authentic Suits feel.

After a successful nine-season run beginning in 2011, the legal drama, Suits wrapped its story in 2019. The series chronicled the challenges faced by a team of high-skilled lawyers in New York City, ranging from the professional to the personal and everything in between. The Suits universe is set to expand with NBC's upcoming offshoot, Suits: LA, which was set after the original series experienced a resurgence through streaming platforms last summer. Suits: LA will follow Ted Black, portrayed by Stephen Amell, and as the name implies, is set in a different location from the original. The actor who is fresh off starring in the hit Netflix film, Code 8: Part II, has spoken about getting the role and when they begin filming

In a conversation with Deadline, Amell described the script for Suits: LA as "great" and its cast as "really excellent." The actor then goes on to suggest that the script for Suits: LA is one of the most challenging of his career. "I’m trying to focus on what is directly in front of me, and what’s directly in front of me is a pilot script with more words per page than I have said in my entire career, by a factor of five," Amell says before adding, "I’m just going to be a bit of a nervous wreck until we actually get on set and start shooting, which is in just about 27 days. Whatever, who’s counting?" While Suits might have been a popular series in its heyday while enjoying a resurgence last year, Amell admits he hadn't seen the original, "No, I’m really excited, and I’ve also really been enjoying the show. I hadn’t seen the original, and I’m familiarizing myself because I think certain shows, they’ll have a syntax to them. But big fan and just glad I get to be a part of the world."

The upcoming spin-off will follow Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who continues to deliver his best work in Los Angeles. With his firm facing difficulties, Black will have to navigate an uncertain landscape, with the loyalties of the people around him tested, both to him and to each other. The cast for Suits: LA includes Troy Winbush as Kevin, a former FBI agent turned private detective, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Black's friend and business partner, and the female lead, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, a savvy and strong-willed rising star in Lane and Black's law firm.

'Suits: LA' Will Feel Like the Original

Suits: LA comes from the desk of the original series creator, Aaron Korsh. Korsh will also serve as executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. The trio occupied the same role on the original show. Amell reveals that having the crew of the original show returning gives the upcoming spin-off authenticity. "Well, first and foremost, Aaron Korsh, who created the original Suits, he’s back with his same producing partners, same writers, I think some of the same crew, certainly same costume designer," the Code 8-star says. "So it’s going to have that Suits feel. I was just excited to go do an in-person audition for the first time in like eight years, and I went into it without a ton of expectations because you never know what they’re going to be looking for."

Suits: LA currently has no release date. The original, Suits is currently streaming on Netflix.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Seasons 9

