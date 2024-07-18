The Big Picture Suits conquered streaming charts, leading to the offshoot Suits: L.A. with Stephen Amell and Bryan Greenberg.

Suits came to streaming and it conquered it. Last year, fans of the show and a new generation of viewers helped the USA Network show reign the streaming charts for months and make and break many milestones. The popularity of the show and strong numbers led to the commissioning of an offshoot, Suits: L.A. set to be led by Arrow star Stephen Amell with original show creator Aaron Korsh developing it. Now, the show’s star Bryan Greenberg, has provided an interesting update about the show.

While the plot details about the show are kept tightly under wraps, the logline provides some insight into the off-shoot, which follows former federal prosecutor from New York, Ted Black, who continues to deliver his best work in Los Angeles. When his firm faces difficulties, Black will have to navigate an uncertain landscape, with the loyalties of the people around him tested, and among them is Greenberg’s character Rick Dodsen, the protégé to Amell's character. While the actor admitted he’s "not ready to talk about that until we officially get greenlit”, he divulged that making the pilot that NBC ordered was “an amazing experience,"

The pilot was shot in Vancouver earlier this year in March and Greenberg is all praises for his co-stars, "I love to work with Stephen, I love the whole cast, the crew, and I think the script's great, and I'm hearing good things,” though he cautiously noted, “But there's still a long time, and I don't want to go there before if there's nowhere to go to."

‘Suits: LA’ is Eyeing a Mid-Season Premiere

While Greenberg is being wisely cautious, NBC Universal boss Jeff Bader previously revealed, “We’re excited about this. It’s a pilot and we’ll be screening it in June … Assuming that it gets picked up it would be for midseason next year.” So fans can keep their fingers crossed for the series to get a greenlight as to get it sometime in 2025.

Along with Amell and Greenberg, the series also cast Dylan McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Troy Winbush. The pilot found its clients in Victoria Justice, John Amos, and Kevin Weisman. The series hails from Korsh, who will also serve as executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. The trio assumed the same roles on the original show and fans can rest assured that Suits: LA will continue with the tone of the original series.

All seasons of Suits are streaming on Netflix while Suits: LA currently has no release date. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Website http://www.facebook.com/SUITSonUSA Studio Network USA Expand

