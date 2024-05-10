The Big Picture Suits: LA is eyeing a possible midseason premiere as the pilot is filming now.

The series will star Stephen Amell, Dylan McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush.

Aaron Korsh, who created the original Suits is also the mind behind the new spin-off.

With the 2023/2024 television season nearing its end, NBC is looking forward to the next season. The network announced its Fall schedule, but the much-anticipated Suits spinoff Suits: LA was nowhere to be seen, raising questions about when viewers could expect to watch it. NBC Universal boss Jeff Bader revealed that the series won't be ready to kick off in tandem with the upcoming season. With the show's pilot entering production recently, he revealed that it will be a while before the network sees it and decides if a series order is plausible. He gave ballpark dates, saying,

“We’re excited about this. It’s a pilot and we’ll be screening it in June … Assuming that it gets picked up it would be for midseason next year.”

Stephen Amell has been cast in the lead role for the pilot, playing Ted Black. The offshoot is set in Los Angeles and will be set in Black Lane Law Firm, which focuses on Entertainment and Criminal Law. Other cast members include Dylan McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush. The pilot found its clients in Victoria Justice, John Amos, and Kevin Weisman. The series comes from Suits creator Aaron Korsh. Victoria Mahoney will direct the pilot episode.

NBC Adjusts Fall Schedule

NBC's fall lineup will change as some new shows find a timeslot, ended or canceled shows are removed, and continuing shows are shuffled for various reasons.

Mondays begin with two hours of The Voice from 8 to 10 PM. The series serves as the lead-in for Zachary Quinto's new medical drama, Brilliant Minds, which will air its freshman season from 10 to 11 PM. Tuesdays kick off a comedy hour block with the new series St. Denis Medical from 8 to 8:30 PM and Night Court for the remaining half hour. The Voice returns for an hour from 9 PM, and the sophomore season of The Irrational closes the night from 10 to 11 PM. The Irrational's new slot has changed from Mondays to Tuesdays, but the time is the same. Wednesdays remain One Chicago night, with Chicago Med kicking off at 8 PM, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 PM and Chicago P.D. at 10 PM.

Thursdays feature another change, as Law and Order: Organized Crime leaves broadcast for streaming. The sophomore season of Found will occupy its 10 PM slot. The crime procedural night will begin with Law and Order at 8 PM, followed by Law and Order: SVU at 9 PM and then Found. Friday features another comedy hour from 8 to 9 PM, with Reba McEntire's new series Happy's Place occupying the first half hour. Lopez vs Lopez occupies the second half. The rest of the night is reserved for Dateline NBC, which airs for 2 hours. Weekends are for sports, which will also stream on Peacock.

In the meantime, the original Suits is available to stream on Netflix.

